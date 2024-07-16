How to delete photos on Macbook air?

If you’re new to using a MacBook Air and want to know how to delete photos, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process, step by step, so you can easily organize and clean up your photo library. Let’s get started!
Deleting Photos on MacBook Air: Step-by-Step Guide
Even though MacBook Air offers a seamless user experience, some users might find it a bit challenging to locate and delete photos. Follow these steps to delete photos on your MacBook Air:
Step 1: Launch the Photos App
To begin, click on the Launchpad icon, typically found in the dock of your MacBook Air. Once the Launchpad opens, search for and click on the “Photos” app.
Step 2: Select the Photos to Delete
In the Photos app, navigate through your photo library and select the photos you want to delete. You can either click on a single photo or select multiple photos by clicking and dragging around them. To delete all photos in an album, click on the “Albums” tab and select the desired album.
Step 3: Move Photos to the Trash
Once you’ve selected the photos you wish to delete, right-click on any of the selected photos and choose the “Delete” option from the context menu. Alternatively, you can press the “Delete” key on your keyboard. This action will move the selected photos to the “Recently Deleted” folder.
Step 4: Empty the “Recently Deleted” Folder
By default, the deleted photos are not permanently removed from your MacBook Air; they are stored in the “Recently Deleted” folder for 30 days. To free up space on your storage, open the “Recently Deleted” folder on the sidebar and click on the “Delete All” button to permanently delete the photos.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I recover deleted photos from MacBook Air?
Yes, you can recover photos from the “Recently Deleted” folder within 30 days of deletion. After that period, photos are permanently deleted.
Q2: Are deleted photos stored in iCloud?
Deleted photos are stored in iCloud if you have enabled the iCloud Photos feature. They will be available in the “Recently Deleted” folder on all your devices.
Q3: How do I delete multiple photos at once?
To delete multiple photos simultaneously, hold down the “Command” key on your keyboard and click on the photos you want to delete.
Q4: Can I delete photos from specific albums?
Yes, you can delete photos from specific albums. Open the album, select the photos you want to delete, and follow the same deletion process.
Q5: How do I delete an entire photo album?
To delete an entire photo album, go to the “Albums” tab in the Photos app, right-click on the album you want to delete, and choose “Delete Album.”
Q6: Can I recover photos after emptying the “Recently Deleted” folder?
No, once you empty the “Recently Deleted” folder, the photos cannot be recovered.
Q7: What happens if I delete a photo from MacBook Air and iCloud?
If you have enabled iCloud Photos, deleting a photo from your MacBook Air will also delete it from iCloud and all your connected devices.
Q8: How can I permanently delete photos without going to the “Recently Deleted” folder?
You can press the “Option + Command + Delete” key combination to bypass the “Recently Deleted” folder and permanently delete selected photos.
Q9: Can I restore a deleted photo to its original location?
Yes, prior to permanently deleting a photo from the “Recently Deleted” folder, you can select it and click on the “Recover” button to restore it to its original location.
Q10: Will deleting photos free up storage on my MacBook Air?
Yes, deleting photos will free up storage space on your MacBook Air, especially if you remove them from the “Recently Deleted” folder.
Q11: Can I delete photos directly from the Finder?
No, you cannot delete photos directly from the Finder. You need to use the Photos app to manage and delete your photos.
Q12: Is it possible to delete photos permanently without storing them in the “Recently Deleted” folder?
No, deleting photos will always move them to the “Recently Deleted” folder first. To permanently delete them, you need to empty the folder.