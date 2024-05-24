Deleting photos on a MacBook is an essential task for those who need to clear up space or simply want to remove unwanted pictures. But how exactly can you delete photos on a MacBook? In this article, we will walk you through the various methods to delete photos and provide some related frequently asked questions.
How to Delete Photos on a MacBook?
Deleting photos on a MacBook can be accomplished in a few different ways. Let’s explore the most commonly used methods:
Method 1: Deleting photos using the Photos app
The easiest way to delete photos on a MacBook is by using the Photos app. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Photos app on your MacBook.
2. Locate the photo you want to delete.
3. Right-click on the photo and select “Delete Photo” from the drop-down menu.
4. Confirm the deletion by clicking on “Delete Photo” again in the prompt.
Method 2: Deleting photos from the Finder
If your photos aren’t stored in the Photos app, or you prefer not to use it, you can delete them directly from the Finder. Here’s how:
1. Open a Finder window on your MacBook.
2. Navigate to the folder where your photos are stored.
3. Select the photo(s) you want to delete by clicking on them while holding down the Command key.
4. Right-click on one of the selected photos and choose “Move to Trash” from the context menu.
Method 3: Deleting photos from iCloud
If your photos are synced with iCloud, deleting them on your MacBook will also remove them from other synced devices. To delete photos from iCloud:
1. Open the Photos app on your MacBook.
2. Select the photo(s) you want to delete.
3. Right-click and choose “Delete” from the options.
4. Confirm the deletion by clicking on “Delete” again.
Method 4: Deleting photos from external storage devices
If your photos are stored on an external storage device connected to your MacBook, you can delete them directly from there. Simply open the external storage device in Finder, select the photos you want to delete, and move them to the Trash.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I recover deleted photos on a MacBook?
Yes, deleted photos can be recovered from the Trash folder on your MacBook. However, once you empty the Trash, the photos become permanently deleted.
2. Can I delete multiple photos at once?
Yes, you can delete multiple photos at once by selecting them using the Command key and then moving them to the Trash.
3. How can I permanently delete photos?
To permanently delete photos from your MacBook, you need to empty the Trash folder. Right-click on the Trash icon in the Dock and select “Empty Trash.”
4. Will deleting photos from iCloud delete them from my other devices?
Yes, deleting photos from iCloud will remove them from all devices connected to the same iCloud account.
5. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to delete photos?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Command + Delete” to send selected photos to the Trash.
6. Can I recover photos deleted from iCloud?
Deleted photos can be recovered within 30 days from the “Recently Deleted” album in the Photos app or iCloud.com.
7. Can I delete photos permanently without sending them to Trash?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Option + Command + Delete” to bypass the Trash and permanently delete selected photos.
8. How do I restore photos from the Trash?
To restore photos from the Trash, open the Trash folder, select the photos you want to recover, right-click, and choose “Put Back.”
9. How can I delete photos from my iPhone that are synced to my MacBook?
Deleting photos from your MacBook’s Photos app will also delete them from your iPhone if they are synced via iCloud.
10. Can I delete photos from a shared album?
If you have permission, you can delete photos from a shared album by selecting them and then clicking on the trash icon.
11. Can I delete photos imported from a camera or iPhone?
Yes, you can delete photos imported from a camera or iPhone using any of the methods mentioned above.
12. What do I do if I accidentally deleted an important photo?
If you accidentally deleted an important photo, check the trash folder, or restore the photo from the “Recently Deleted” album on your MacBook or iCloud.com within 30 days.