If you own an Android device, chances are you have used the keyboard on your phone multiple times for texting, searching the web, or even typing emails. While the keyboard remembers your words and phrases to make typing faster and more convenient, there may be times when you want to delete your keyboard history for privacy reasons or to free up storage space. So, if you’re wondering how to delete phone keyboard history on Android, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Clearing Keyboard History on Android
Clearing your keyboard history on Android is a relatively simple process. Although the steps may vary slightly depending on the make and model of your device or the keyboard app you are using, the general instructions remain the same.
1. **Open the Settings menu:** Start by opening the Settings app on your Android phone. You can usually find this by tapping on the gear-shaped icon in the app drawer or by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the gear icon in the notification panel.
2. **Navigate to Language & Input:** Once you are in the Settings menu, scroll down until you find the “Language & Input” option and tap on it.
3. **Choose your keyboard app:** In the Language & Input menu, you will see a list of installed keyboard apps on your device. Tap on the app you are currently using, such as Gboard, SwiftKey, or Samsung Keyboard.
4. **Access Advanced settings:** After selecting your keyboard app, look for the “Advanced” or “Additional settings” option and tap on it. This will take you to a new menu with additional customization options.
5. **Clear keyboard data:** In the Advanced settings menu, you should see an option to clear the keyboard data or reset keyboard settings. Tap on it to proceed.
6. **Confirm your action:** A pop-up window will appear, asking you to confirm whether you want to delete the keyboard data. Select the “OK” or “Clear” option to proceed. Note that this action may delete all personalized settings and learned words from your keyboard.
7. **Restart your device:** Once you have cleared the keyboard data, it is a good idea to restart your device to ensure the changes take effect. Press and hold the power button, then select the “Restart” option when it appears.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I delete my keyboard history on Android without resetting?
Unfortunately, there is no way to delete keyboard history on Android without resetting or clearing the keyboard data. However, this process does not delete any other data from your device.
2. Will clearing keyboard data delete my saved passwords?
No, clearing keyboard data only removes the words and phrases your keyboard learned while you were typing. It does not delete any passwords or other personal data saved on your device.
3. Does clearing keyboard history free up storage space?
Clearing keyboard history may free up a small amount of storage space on your device, but the amount will be negligible. It is unlikely to have a significant impact on your device’s storage capacity.
4. Can I delete specific words from my keyboard history?
Most keyboard apps do not provide an option to delete specific words from your keyboard history. However, clearing the keyboard data will remove all learned words and phrases.
5. Will clearing the keyboard data affect predictive text?
Yes, clearing the keyboard data will reset the predictive text feature. The keyboard will no longer suggest words or phrases based on your previous usage.
6. How often should I clear my keyboard history?
There is no strict rule for how often you should clear your keyboard history. It depends on your personal preference and needs. If you are concerned about privacy or notice performance issues, clearing the keyboard data every few months might be a good idea.
7. Can I disable keyboard history completely?
Some keyboard apps allow you to disable the keyboard history feature, preventing the keyboard from learning new words and phrases. Check the settings of your specific keyboard app to see if this option is available.
8. Does clearing keyboard history delete emojis?
No, clearing keyboard history does not delete emojis. Emojis are typically stored separately and are not affected by the keyboard data reset.
9. Will clearing keyboard data delete my custom dictionary?
Yes, clearing the keyboard data will also delete any custom words or phrases you have added to your personal dictionary. Make sure to back up your custom dictionary before proceeding.
10. How can I backup my keyboard settings?
The process for backing up keyboard settings may vary depending on the app. Generally, you can go to the keyboard settings menu and look for an option to export or backup settings.
11. What happens if I don’t clear my keyboard history?
If you don’t clear your keyboard history, the keyboard will continue learning and suggesting words based on your usage. This can be useful for smoother and faster typing, but it might compromise your privacy.
12. Are there any third-party apps to clear keyboard history?
Yes, there are third-party apps available on the Play Store that can help you clear keyboard history. However, it is important to be cautious while downloading such apps from unknown sources to ensure the security of your device and data.
Now that you know how to delete phone keyboard history on Android, you can take control of your privacy and customize your typing experience as desired. Remember to follow these steps periodically or whenever you feel the need to clear your keyboard history.