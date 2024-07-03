How to delete on Mac using keyboard?

If you’re new to using a Mac or simply want to find a quicker way to delete files and folders, using keyboard shortcuts can be a great option. Mac offers several keyboard shortcuts that allow you to delete files, folders, and even individual characters within a document. In this article, we’ll explore these keyboard shortcuts and guide you on how to delete on Mac using your keyboard effectively.
Using Keyboard Shortcuts to Delete on Mac
When it comes to deleting files and folders on a Mac, the following keyboard shortcuts are essential:
1. Deleting a File
To delete a selected file, press the “Command” and “Delete” keys simultaneously. This will move the file to the Trash.
2. Emptying the Trash
To permanently delete files from the Trash, press “Command,” “Shift,” and “Delete” keys together. A confirmation dialog box will appear, and upon confirming, the files will be permanently deleted.
3. Deleting a Whole Line
When editing a document, you can delete entire lines by pressing the “Command” and “Delete” keys together.
4. Deleting a Word
To delete an entire word at a time, use the combination of “Option” and “Delete” keys. This shortcut is handy while editing text or working in a word processor.
5. Deleting Individual Characters
To delete one character at a time, press the “Fn” key along with the “Delete” key.
12 Frequently Asked Questions about Deleting on Mac
Q1: Can I recover deleted files from the Trash?
Yes, deleted files remain in the Trash until you empty it. You can restore them by opening the Trash, selecting the files, and choosing the “Put Back” option.
Q2: How can I permanently delete files without sending them to the Trash?
While deleting files, hold down the “Option” key to change the “Move to Trash” option to “Delete Immediately.” This will bypass the Trash and delete the files permanently.
Q3: Can I undo a deleted file?
Yes, you can retrieve a recently deleted file by using the “Undo” command. Press “Command” + “Z” immediately after deleting the file.
Q4: How can I delete multiple files at once?
Select multiple files by holding down the “Command” key while clicking on the files, and then press the “Delete” key to move them to the Trash.
Q5: Is there a way to skip the confirmation dialog when deleting files?
Yes, you can bypass the confirmation dialog by pressing “Command” + “Option” + “Delete” keys together, but be cautious as the files will be permanently deleted without a chance of recovery.
Q6: How do I delete files from an external storage device?
The process is the same as deleting files from your Mac’s internal storage. Select the file, folder, or document, and use the appropriate keyboard shortcuts to delete them.
Q7: Can I delete files from the menu bar?
Yes, you can delete files by holding down the “Command” key and clicking on the file in the menu bar. From the context menu, select “Move to Trash” or “Delete.”
Q8: How can I delete folders using keyboard shortcuts?
To delete a folder, select it and press “Command” + “Delete” together. The folder and its contents will be moved to the Trash.
Q9: Can I delete files from the Dock?
Yes, you can delete files from the Dock by clicking and dragging them to the Trash icon, or by right-clicking the file icon and selecting “Move to Trash.”
Q10: How can I recover files deleted with “Command + Delete”?
Deleted files using the “Command + Delete” shortcut are stored in the Trash and can be recovered by opening the Trash and restoring them from there.
Q11: Can I delete files from shared network folders?
If you have the necessary permissions, you can delete files or folders in shared network folders just like you would delete files on your Mac’s local storage.
Q12: How can I customize keyboard shortcuts for deleting files?
You can customize keyboard shortcuts by going to “System Preferences” > “Keyboard” > “Shortcuts.” Select “App Shortcuts” and specify a new shortcut for the “Move to Trash” or “Delete” command.
By mastering these keyboard shortcuts, you can considerably boost your productivity and efficiency when managing and deleting files and folders on your Mac.