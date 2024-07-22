How to Delete Learned Words from Google Keyboard
Google Keyboard, also known as Gboard, is a popular keyboard app used by millions of Android users worldwide. It offers a variety of features to enhance typing experience, including predictive text and personalized suggestions. While these features may be helpful, sometimes they can become a bit too smart for their own good. If you find that Google Keyboard has learned some words that you’d rather it didn’t, you’ll be glad to know that it’s possible to delete those learned words. In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing unwanted learned words from Google Keyboard.
To delete learned words from Google Keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open any app that uses the Google Keyboard, such as Messaging or Whatsapp.
2. Tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Start typing the unwanted word until it appears as a suggestion above the keyboard.
4. Long-press on the suggested word until a menu appears.
5. Tap on the “Delete” option to remove the word from your learned words list.
By following these steps, you can easily delete any unwanted words from Google Keyboard’s memory.
FAQs
1. Can I delete multiple learned words at once?
Unfortunately, Google Keyboard does not provide a feature to delete multiple learned words simultaneously. You will have to delete them one by one.
2. Will deleting a learned word remove it permanently?
Yes, removing a learned word from Google Keyboard is a permanent action. The word will no longer appear as a suggestion.
3. Does deleting a learned word affect other devices?
No, deleting a learned word from Google Keyboard on one device does not impact other devices. Each device maintains its own personalized word list.
4. How can I delete a word if it doesn’t appear as a suggestion?
If the word you want to delete does not show up as a suggestion, you can manually enter it in a text field and then long-press on it to bring up the delete option.
5. Can I turn off predictive text altogether?
Yes, you have the option to turn off predictive text in the settings of Google Keyboard. However, keep in mind that turning off this feature will also disable personalized suggestions.
6. Will deleting learned words free up storage space?
Deleting learned words does not have a significant impact on storage space as the memory allocated to storing word suggestions is tiny. It will not noticeably increase available storage.
7. Can I delete learned words from other languages?
Yes, you can delete learned words from any language that is supported by Google Keyboard. Simply follow the same process to delete the unwanted words.
8. Can I delete words that are not learned but are in the default dictionary?
No, the default dictionary words cannot be deleted. You can only remove words that have been learned or added to the personalized word list.
9. Does deleting a word affect auto-correct suggestions?
Deleting a learned word will not directly impact the auto-correct feature. The keyboard will still auto-correct words based on your typing accuracy.
10. Will deleting words improve the accuracy of suggestions?
Yes, removing unwanted or incorrect learned words can improve the accuracy of suggestions as the keyboard will have less irrelevant data to work with.
11. Can I delete offensive words from Google Keyboard?
Google Keyboard has built-in filters to prevent offensive words from being learned. However, if you encounter an offensive word, you can follow the steps mentioned earlier to delete it.
12. Are learned words backed up to Google’s servers?
Learned words are stored locally on your device and are not backed up to Google’s servers. If you switch devices, you will need to re-learn words on the new device.