How to delete keyboard?

Are you looking for a way to delete a keyboard from your device? Whether you’re using a computer, smartphone, or tablet, removing unnecessary keyboards can help declutter your input options and improve your overall typing experience. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of deleting a keyboard, step by step.
Deleting a Keyboard on Windows
To delete a keyboard on Windows, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R simultaneously to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “control” and hit Enter to open the Control Panel.
3. In the Control Panel, click on “Clock, Language, and Region” (or “Region and Language”).
4. Next, click on “Language” and then select “Options.”
5. Under the “Installed services” section, click on the keyboard language you want to remove.
6. Click on the “Remove” button and confirm the deletion when prompted.
7. Finally, click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
Once you complete these steps, the keyboard should be removed from your Windows device.
Deleting a Keyboard on Mac
If you’re using a Mac, here’s how you can delete a keyboard:
1. Open the Apple menu by clicking on the Apple icon in the top left corner of your screen.
2. Select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. Navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
5. From the list of keyboards on the left, select the one you want to remove.
6. Click on the minus (-) button below the list to delete the selected keyboard.
7. Confirm the deletion when prompted.
After following these steps, the keyboard you selected will be removed from your Mac device.
Deleting a Keyboard on Android
To remove a keyboard from your Android device, adhere to the instructions below:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and select “System” (or “System & Updates”).
3. Tap on “Languages & input” (or “Language & Input”).
4. Select “Virtual keyboard” (or “On-screen keyboard”).
5. Choose “Manage keyboards.”
6. Disable the toggle switch next to the keyboard you want to delete.
Once you disable the toggle switch, the selected keyboard will be removed from your Android device.
Deleting a Keyboard on iOS
If you’re an iOS user wondering how to delete a keyboard, look no further:
1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Keyboards.”
5. Swipe left on the keyboard you want to delete.
6. Tap on the “Delete” button.
By following these steps, the chosen keyboard will be deleted from your iOS device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I delete multiple keyboards at once?
No, you have to remove keyboards individually.
2. Will deleting a keyboard affect my other settings?
No, deleting a keyboard will only remove it as an input option and shouldn’t affect any other settings.
3. Can I reinstall a keyboard after deleting it?
Yes, you can reinstall a removed keyboard by following the respective device’s steps to add a new keyboard.
4. What happens to the data on a keyboard after deletion?
Deleting a keyboard only removes it as an input option. No data or personal information linked to the keyboard is compromised.
5. Are there any alternative keyboards I can try?
Yes, there are various alternative keyboards available for different devices, such as third-party keyboards or language-specific keyboards.
6. Can I temporarily disable a keyboard instead of deleting it?
Yes, most devices allow you to disable keyboards without permanently deleting them.
7. Will deleting a keyboard improve the typing experience?
Deleting unnecessary keyboards can reduce confusion while switching between input options, potentially improving the typing experience.
8. Can I delete the default keyboard on my device?
Some default keyboards cannot be deleted, but you can usually disable them to prevent them from appearing as an input option.
9. Will deleting a keyboard free up storage space on my device?
No, removing a keyboard does not free up any significant storage space on your device.
10. Can I delete keyboard languages?
Yes, you can delete keyboard languages using the instructions provided for each device.
11. What should I do if I accidentally delete a keyboard?
If you accidentally delete a keyboard, you can follow the steps to reinstall it or re-enable it, depending on the device.
12. Can I delete a keyboard on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can delete keyboards on a Chromebook by accessing the settings related to input methods and removing the unwanted keyboard from the list.