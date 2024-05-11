How to delete keyboard history on Windows 10?

If you are concerned about your privacy or simply want to clear up clutter, you may want to delete your keyboard history on Windows 10. Keyboard history includes the data input you have previously provided using your keyboard, such as text suggestions, auto-corrections, or recently typed words. Here’s how you can delete it:
Step 1: Accessing Windows 10 Settings
Open the Start menu on your Windows 10 computer and click on the gear-shaped icon to open the “Settings” menu.
Step 2: Accessing Privacy Settings
In the “Settings” menu, click on the “Privacy” option.
Step 3: Accessing Typing Settings
Within the “Privacy” menu, locate and select “Typing” from the left-hand side menu.
Step 4: Clearing Typing History
Scroll down the page until you find the “Clear typing info” section. Underneath it, click on the “Clear” button to delete your keyboard history.
Step 5: Confirming Deletion
A confirmation box will appear asking if you want to clear your typing history. Click on the “Clear” button once again.
Congratulations! You have successfully deleted your keyboard history on Windows 10, ensuring your privacy and a clutter-free typing experience.
Related FAQs:
1. How does Windows 10 keyboard history work?
Windows 10 keyboard history keeps track of the text you input using your keyboard, including suggestions, corrections, and recently typed words.
2. Why should I delete my keyboard history?
Deleting keyboard history can help protect your privacy, remove unwanted suggestions, and free up storage space.
3. Does deleting keyboard history remove saved passwords?
No, deleting keyboard history does not remove saved passwords. It only clears the text input suggestions and corrections.
4. Are there any keyboard history alternatives in Windows 10?
Yes, you can disable the keyboard history feature altogether in the typing settings to prevent any further data accumulation.
5. Will deleting my keyboard history affect my device’s performance?
No, deleting your keyboard history will not have any impact on your device’s performance.
6. Can I delete keyboard history for specific applications only?
No, keyboard history is system-wide, so deleting it will clear your history across all applications.
7. Can I back up my keyboard history before deleting it?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not provide an option to back up keyboard history.
8. Will deleting keyboard history delete my browsing history too?
No, deleting keyboard history is separate from browsing history, so it will not delete your browsing history.
9. Can I access my keyboard history from another device?
No, keyboard history is stored locally on your Windows 10 device and cannot be accessed from other devices.
10. Can I delete keyboard history on Windows 10 using a shortcut?
No, currently, there is no built-in keyboard shortcut for deleting keyboard history on Windows 10.
11. Will deleting keyboard history disable auto-corrections?
No, deleting keyboard history will not disable auto-corrections. It will only remove the saved history.
12. How often should I delete my keyboard history?
There are no strict guidelines, but deleting your keyboard history periodically, especially if you share your device, can enhance privacy and keep your typing experience up to date.