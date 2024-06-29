If you are an avid user of your Samsung smartphone, you might have noticed that your device stores a history of all the text you have entered using the keyboard. While this can be convenient to recall recently typed phrases or correct any mistakes, you may wish to delete this keyboard history for privacy reasons. In this article, we will guide you on how to clear your keyboard history on a Samsung device.
Clearing Keyboard History on Samsung
How to delete keyboard history on Samsung?
To delete the keyboard history on your Samsung device, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” application on your Samsung device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General Management.”
3. Select “Language and Input.”
4. Tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Depending on your device model, choose either “Samsung Keyboard” or another keyboard app such as “Google Keyboard” or “SwiftKey.”
6. Tap on “Smart typing.”
7. Select “Predictive text” and disable the feature.
8. Go back to the previous screen and tap on “Clear data.”
9. A warning message will appear. Confirm by tapping on “Delete.”
By following these steps, you will have successfully deleted the keyboard history on your Samsung device. Your privacy will be safeguarded as your previous text inputs will no longer be accessible.
Additional FAQs about Deleting Keyboard History on Samsung
1. Will clearing keyboard history delete my saved passwords?
No, deleting your keyboard history will not remove any saved passwords. These are stored separately in your device’s security settings.
2. Can I selectively delete specific words or phrases from my keyboard history?
No, the keyboard history is cleared in its entirety. You cannot delete specific words or phrases individually.
3. Will deleting the keyboard history affect my predictive text suggestions?
Clearing the keyboard history will only remove the history of text entered. It will not affect the predictive text suggestions on your device.
4. Are there any alternative keyboard apps that automatically delete history?
Some third-party keyboard apps offer an option to automatically delete your keyboard history after a certain period. However, the stock Samsung keyboard does not provide this feature.
5. How often should I clear my keyboard history?
The frequency of clearing your keyboard history depends on your personal preference. If you value your privacy, consider clearing it periodically or whenever you feel the need.
6. Can I backup my keyboard history before deleting it?
Unfortunately, there is no method to back up your keyboard history on a Samsung device. It is recommended to manually save any important text or information elsewhere before clearing the history.
7. Will clearing keyboard history speed up my device?
Clearing the keyboard history itself may not significantly speed up your device. However, it can free up some storage space, which may indirectly contribute to smoother device performance.
8. Will keyboard history still be stored in cloud backups?
Most cloud backup services, such as Google Drive or Samsung Cloud, do not include keyboard history as part of their backup. Clearing the history will ensure it is not stored in the cloud.
9. Can I prevent keyboard history from being stored in the first place?
While you cannot disable keyboard history completely, turning off the predictive text feature will significantly reduce the amount of data stored.
10. Will clearing keyboard history impact autocorrect functionality?
No, clearing the keyboard history will not affect the autocorrect functionality on your Samsung device. Autocorrect will continue to work as usual.
11. Will clearing keyboard history remove learned words?
Clearing the keyboard history might remove some learned words, depending on the device and its settings. However, the device will relearn and adapt based on your future typing.
12. Why should I clear my keyboard history?
Clearing your keyboard history ensures your privacy by preventing others from accessing your past typed texts. It also helps maintain a clutter-free keyboard and can potentially free up storage space on your device.
As you can see, clearing the keyboard history on your Samsung device is a straightforward process. By following the steps provided, you can ensure your privacy and keep your device clean. Remember to periodically clear your keyboard history to maintain your desired level of privacy.