How to delete in excel using keyboard?

Deleting cells or data in Microsoft Excel using the keyboard can be a time-saving technique for any user. By mastering the keyboard shortcuts, you can quickly delete cells, rows, columns, or even specific content within a cell. In this article, we will guide you through the various methods of deleting in Excel using the keyboard.
Delete Cells:
Deleting cells is a common task that often requires precise control over what gets removed. Here’s how you can do it using the keyboard:
1. **To delete cells without shifting other cells**, select the desired cells and press the “Ctrl” + “-” keys simultaneously. When the “Delete” dialog box appears, select “Entire row” or “Entire column,” depending on your preference.
FAQs:
1. How can I delete a cell using only the keyboard?
To delete a cell using only the keyboard, select the cell and press “Ctrl” +” -” keys together.
2. Can I choose to delete an entire row or column while deleting a cell?
Yes, when the “Delete” dialog box appears, you can choose to delete the entire row or column instead of just the selected cell.
3. Is this method applicable to multiple selected cells?
Yes, the same method applies when multiple cells are selected.
Delete Rows or Columns:
Deleting entire rows or columns can help streamline your Excel worksheet. Use the following keyboard shortcuts to delete rows or columns with ease:
2. **To delete entire rows**, select the row(s) you wish to remove and press “Ctrl” + “-” keys together. In the “Delete” dialog box that appears, select “Entire row.”
3. **To delete entire columns**, select the column(s) you want to delete and press “Ctrl” + “-” keys simultaneously. From the “Delete” dialog box, choose “Entire column.”
FAQs:
4. Can I undo the deletion of rows or columns?
Yes, the keyboard shortcut for undoing changes is “Ctrl” + “Z.”
5. Is it possible to delete multiple rows or columns at once?
Yes, you can select multiple rows or columns and delete them simultaneously.
6. What if I mistakenly delete rows or columns?
No worries! You can always undo the deletion using “Ctrl” + “Z” or restore them from a backup file if available.
Delete Content Within Cells:
Perhaps you don’t want to delete entire cells, rows, or columns, but only specific content within a cell. Here’s how you can accomplish this using the keyboard:
4. **To delete the content within a cell**, select the cell(s) and press “Delete” on your keyboard. This will remove the contents while leaving the formatting and other properties intact.
FAQs:
7. Can I delete content from multiple cells simultaneously?
Yes, by selecting multiple cells, you can delete the content from all of them at once.
8. Does this method delete other properties like formatting or formulas?
No, using “Delete” on the keyboard only removes the content within the cells. Formatting, formulas, and other cell properties remain unaffected.
9. Is there a way to delete only part of the content within a cell?
Unfortunately, using the “Delete” key will delete the entire contents of a selected cell. To delete part of the content, you will have to manually edit the cell.
Delete Sheets:
Additionally, you can use keyboard shortcuts to delete entire sheets within an Excel workbook:
5. **To delete sheets**, press “Alt” + “H,” then “D” + “S” in quick succession. This brings up the “Delete Sheet” dialog box, where you can confirm the deletion.
FAQs:
10. Will the deleted sheet be permanently lost?
Yes, once you confirm the deletion, the sheet will be permanently lost. Make sure to have a backup before deleting a sheet.
11. How can I delete multiple sheets at once?
You can use the same shortcut to delete multiple sheets by selecting them before pressing “Alt” + “H,” then “D” + “S.”
12. Can I retrieve a deleted sheet?
No, once a sheet is deleted, it cannot be recovered within Excel. Only a backup can help you retrieve deleted sheets.
Mastering keyboard shortcuts in Microsoft Excel can greatly enhance your efficiency and save you time when deleting cells, rows, columns, or content within cells. Now that you know how to delete in Excel using the keyboard, utilize these shortcuts in your daily Excel tasks and watch your productivity soar.