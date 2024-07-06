How to delete gif keyboard history?

If you frequently use GIFs on your keyboard, it’s likely that your history can sometimes become cluttered or even contain content you no longer wish to see. Deleting your GIF keyboard history can help you maintain a clean and personalized experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of deleting your GIF keyboard history on both Android and iOS devices.
Deleting GIF Keyboard History on Android
If you’re an Android user, the steps to delete GIF keyboard history may vary slightly depending on the keyboard app you are using. In general, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Open the Settings App
Navigate to your device’s Settings app, which can usually be found in your app drawer or by swiping down from the top of your screen and tapping the gear icon.
Step 2: Select “Apps & Notifications”
Scroll down in the Settings menu and locate the “Apps & Notifications” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Choose Your Keyboard App
Under the “Apps & Notifications” menu, you’ll find a list of all the apps installed on your device. Look for your keyboard app in this list. **Tap on the keyboard app that you use for GIFs, such as “Gboard” or “SwiftKey.”**
Step 4: Clear App Data
Inside your keyboard app’s settings, tap on the “Storage” or “Manage storage” option. From there, look for the “Clear Data” button and **tap on it to delete your GIF keyboard history**. Keep in mind that this action will also reset any personalized settings you have configured.
Deleting GIF Keyboard History on iOS
If you’re an iOS user, the process of deleting your GIF keyboard history is similar across most keyboard apps. Follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Open the Settings App
On your iOS device’s home screen, locate the “Settings” app, which is represented by a gear icon. Tap on it to open the Settings menu.
Step 2: Find Your Keyboard App Settings
Scroll through the Settings menu and look for the section that contains all your installed apps. **Search for your keyboard app, like “Gboard” or “SwiftKey,” and tap on it to access the app settings.**
Step 3: Clear App Data
Inside your keyboard app’s settings, locate and tap on the “Clear Cache” or “Delete Data” option. This action will **delete your GIF keyboard history** from the app. Please note that this may delete any personalized settings as well.
Frequently Asked Questions about Deleting GIF Keyboard History
1. Can I delete only specific GIFs from the history?
No, when you clear your GIF keyboard history, it generally deletes the entire history, including all GIFs.
2. Will deleting my GIF keyboard history affect my device’s performance?
No, deleting your GIF keyboard history won’t have a significant impact on your device’s performance.
3. Can I recover deleted GIF keyboard history?
No, once you clear your GIF keyboard history, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to consider this before proceeding with the deletion.
4. Do I need to delete GIF keyboard history frequently?
It depends on your preference. If you want to maintain a cleaner and more personalized GIF keyboard experience, deleting the history from time to time can be beneficial.
5. Will deleting GIF keyboard history delete my text input history as well?
No, clearing your GIF keyboard history is unrelated to your text input history. The two are usually separate entities.
6. Is it necessary to update my keyboard app before deleting the GIF keyboard history?
No, updating your keyboard app is not required in order to delete your GIF keyboard history.
7. Can I delete GIF keyboard history on third-party keyboard apps?
Yes, most third-party keyboard apps have settings that allow you to delete the GIF keyboard history. Refer to the app’s documentation or settings menu for instructions specific to that app.
8. Will deleting GIF keyboard history remove any GIFs I have saved as favorites?
No, deleting your GIF keyboard history should not remove any GIFs you have saved as favorites, as they are usually stored separately.
9. Can I delete GIF keyboard history from third-party messaging apps?
No, the process of deleting GIF keyboard history is typically specific to the keyboard app and not the messaging app itself.
10. Will deleting GIF keyboard history delete other saved settings?
When you clear your GIF keyboard history, it usually resets all personalized settings within the keyboard app, not affecting other settings on your device.
11. What other benefits are there to deleting GIF keyboard history?
Deleting your GIF keyboard history can free up storage space on your device and provide a fresh start for a more personalized GIF experience.
12. Can I prevent my GIF keyboard history from being stored in the first place?
Some keyboard apps offer features that allow you to disable the storage of GIF keyboard history. Check your app’s settings to see if such an option is available.