How to delete files off external hard drive on mac?

Deleting files off an external hard drive on a Mac is a simple process that can be done in a few easy steps. Follow the instructions below to free up space on your external hard drive.
**Step 1:** Connect your external hard drive to your Mac using the appropriate cable.
**Step 2:** Open Finder and locate the external hard drive in the sidebar.
**Step 3:** Navigate to the folder or file you want to delete.
**Step 4:** Right-click on the file or folder and select “Move to Trash” from the dropdown menu.
**Step 5:** To permanently delete the file, empty the Trash by right-clicking on the Trash icon in the Dock and selecting “Empty Trash.”
By following these steps, you can easily delete files off your external hard drive on a Mac and free up valuable storage space.
FAQs
1. Can I delete files directly from my external hard drive without moving them to Trash?
No, in order to permanently delete files from an external hard drive on a Mac, you will need to move them to the Trash and then empty the Trash.
2. Will deleting files from an external hard drive affect the computer’s performance?
Deleting files from an external hard drive will not directly affect the performance of your computer. However, it can free up space on the hard drive, potentially improving overall performance.
3. Can I recover deleted files from an external hard drive on a Mac?
Once you empty the Trash on your Mac, the deleted files are permanently removed from the external hard drive and cannot be easily recovered. It is recommended to use data recovery software if you need to retrieve deleted files.
4. Can I delete files off an external hard drive while it is still connected to my Mac?
Yes, you can delete files from an external hard drive while it is still connected to your Mac. Simply follow the steps outlined above to delete files off your external hard drive.
5. Is it necessary to empty the Trash after deleting files from an external hard drive?
In order to permanently delete the files from your external hard drive and free up space, it is important to empty the Trash after moving the files there.
6. Can I delete multiple files at once from an external hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can delete multiple files at once from an external hard drive on a Mac by selecting all the files you want to delete and moving them to Trash.
7. Will deleting files from an external hard drive on a Mac affect the files on my computer?
Deleting files from an external hard drive on a Mac will only remove them from the external drive and not affect any files stored on your computer’s internal hard drive.
8. Can I delete system files from an external hard drive on a Mac?
It is not recommended to delete system files from an external hard drive as it may cause issues with the functioning of the drive and potentially harm your computer’s operating system.
9. How can I check how much space is being used on my external hard drive?
To check how much space is being used on your external hard drive on a Mac, right-click on the drive in Finder and select “Get Info.” This will display the drive’s capacity and available space.
10. Can I delete files from an external hard drive on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can delete files from an external hard drive on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts. Select the file you want to delete and press Command + Delete to move it to Trash.
11. Are deleted files from an external hard drive permanently removed from the drive?
When you empty the Trash on your Mac after deleting files from an external hard drive, the files are permanently removed from the drive and cannot be easily recovered.
12. Can I reformat an external hard drive on a Mac to completely delete all files?
Yes, you can reformat an external hard drive on a Mac to completely delete all files stored on the drive. Be sure to back up any important data before proceeding with the reformatting process.