Deleting files on a Mac is a common task that many users perform daily. While most people are familiar with using their mouse or trackpad to delete files, did you know that you can delete files on Mac using just your keyboard? In this article, we will guide you through the steps to delete files using your keyboard and answer some frequently asked questions on the topic.
How to delete files in Mac using keyboard?
Deleting files on a Mac using a keyboard is a simple process. Just follow these steps:
1. Select the file(s) you want to delete by navigating to its location in Finder.
2. Once the file is selected, press the “Command” key and the “Delete” key simultaneously.
This keyboard shortcut will send the selected file(s) directly to the Trash, from where they can be permanently deleted later.
Can I also use the “Backspace” key to delete files?
No, on a Mac, the “Delete” key is used to delete files. The “Backspace” key is typically used to delete characters before the cursor.
What if I want to bypass the Trash and permanently delete files?
To permanently delete files without sending them to the Trash, use the “Command” key, the “Option” key, and the “Delete” key simultaneously. A warning dialog will pop up confirming the action before permanently removing the files.
Is there a way to restore deleted files?
Yes, the files deleted using the keyboard shortcut described above are moved to the Trash, where they can be easily restored if needed. Simply open the Trash, select the file(s) you want to restore, and right-click or use the “Command” key with the “Move back” keyboard shortcut.
Can I delete multiple files at once?
Yes! To delete multiple files at once, select all the files you want to delete by holding down the “Command” key while clicking on each file individually. Then, press the “Command” and “Delete” keys together to move all the selected files to the Trash simultaneously.
What if I accidentally delete a file?
If you accidentally delete a file, don’t worry! It will be moved to the Trash, allowing you to easily restore it before permanent deletion.
Can I still delete files if I have enabled FileVault?
Yes, you can delete files using the keyboard shortcut even if FileVault is enabled. The files will still be moved to the Trash before being permanently deleted.
What if I want to delete a folder instead of a file?
To delete a whole folder rather than just a single file, select the folder in Finder, and then press the “Command” and “Delete” keys together. The folder will be sent to the Trash.
Is there a way to delete files securely?
Yes, you can delete files securely by enabling the “Secure Empty Trash” option. To do this, open Finder, click on the “Finder” menu, select “Secure Empty Trash,” and confirm the action in the dialogue box that appears.
Can I use this keyboard shortcut in other applications, such as Mail or Notes?
No, this keyboard shortcut is specific to Finder. However, many applications have their own shortcuts for deleting files or elements within the app.
Can I delete files using the keyboard on an external keyboard connected to my Mac?
Yes, the keyboard shortcut for deleting files remains the same on an external keyboard connected to your Mac.
What if I accidentally delete a file permanently?
If you permanently delete a file or empty the Trash, there is no built-in method to recover the file. However, you may be able to use data recovery software to attempt to recover the deleted file.
Are there any other keyboard shortcuts for managing files on a Mac?
Yes, there are various keyboard shortcuts in macOS for managing files, such as “Command” + “C” to copy, “Command” + “X” to cut, and “Command” + “V” to paste. These shortcuts can help streamline your file management workflow.
Deleting files using your keyboard can be a time-saving and efficient way to manage your files on a Mac. With just a few simple keystrokes, you can swiftly move files to the Trash or permanently delete them. Remember to use caution when deleting files, and always double-check before permanently removing anything.