Deleting files on a Mac is an essential task that most users find themselves doing on a regular basis. While there are multiple ways to delete files on a Mac, using the keyboard can be a quicker and more efficient method. In this article, we will explore different shortcuts and methods to delete files with ease, all without having to reach for the mouse or trackpad.
How to delete file with keyboard on a Mac?
There are several ways to delete a file using the keyboard on a Mac:
1.
Command + Delete: Select the file you want to delete and press the Command and Delete keys simultaneously. This sends the file directly to the Trash.
2.
Command + Shift + Delete: This shortcut empties the Trash entirely without any confirmation prompts.
3.
Option + Command + Delete: When you want to bypass the Trash and delete a file instantly, use this shortcut. Be cautious, as the deleted file cannot be recovered.
4.
Command + Backspace: Similar to Command + Delete, this combination sends the selected file straight to the Trash.
Related FAQs:
1.
How do I delete multiple files using the keyboard on a Mac?
You can select multiple files by holding down the Shift or Command key while clicking on the files. Then, use any of the above-mentioned keyboard shortcuts to delete them.
2.
Can I undo a file deletion made through the keyboard?
Once you delete a file using the keyboard shortcuts, it typically goes to the Trash, where you can recover it if needed. However, if you use the Option + Command + Delete shortcut, the file bypasses the Trash, making recovery impossible.
3.
What if I accidentally deleted a file?
Immediately check the Trash to see if the file is there. If it is, simply drag it out of the Trash and back to its original location.
4.
Can I recover files emptied from the Trash?
If you have permanently deleted files by emptying the Trash, they are still recoverable using specialized data recovery software. However, the chances of successful recovery decrease with time and disk usage.
5.
Why doesn’t the Command + Backspace shortcut work?
In some cases, the Command + Backspace shortcut may not work if your keyboard layout is different. You can change the shortcut by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > App Shortcuts. Click the “+” button and specify the “Delete” menu item name and the desired shortcut.
6.
Is there a way to delete files without moving them to the Trash?
Yes, using the Option + Command + Delete shortcut allows you to bypass the Trash and delete files instantly. However, be cautious as this action is irreversible.
7.
Can I delete files permanently without confirmation prompts?
Yes, the Command + Shift + Delete shortcut empties the entire Trash without any confirmation prompts.
8.
Why do some files get deleted permanently?
If a file is stored on an external drive or network storage device, using the Command + Delete combination will directly delete it without sending it to the Trash.
9.
Can I restore a file from the Trash to its original location without dragging it?
Yes, select the file in the Trash, right-click on it, and choose the “Put Back” option. The file will be restored to its original location.
10.
How can I delete locked files using the keyboard?
You can’t delete locked files directly using the keyboard. First, unlock the file by selecting it, pressing Command + I to open the Get Info window, and unchecking the “Locked” checkbox. Then, proceed with the keyboard shortcut of your choice.
11.
Can I delete files from specific applications using the keyboard?
Yes, select a file within the desired application, use the delete keyboard shortcut, and it will be sent to the Trash.
12.
Can I change the keyboard shortcut for deleting files on a Mac?
Unfortunately, as of macOS Big Sur, there is no built-in option to change the keyboard shortcut for file deletion. However, you can use third-party software or create custom keyboard shortcuts in the System Preferences to achieve this.