How to delete external hard drive mac?

Whether you want to free up space on your external hard drive or get rid of sensitive information, deleting files from your external hard drive on a Mac is a simple process. Follow these steps to delete files from your external hard drive on a Mac:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your Mac.
2. Open Finder.
3. Locate your external hard drive in the sidebar.
4. Click on the external hard drive to open it.
5. Select the files you want to delete.
6. Right-click on the selected files and choose Move to Trash.
7. Once you have moved all the files you want to delete to the Trash, right-click on the Trash icon in the dock.
8. Select Empty Trash to permanently delete the files from your external hard drive.
FAQs about deleting external hard drive on Mac:
1. Can I delete files from my external hard drive without connecting it to my Mac?
No, you need to connect your external hard drive to your Mac in order to delete files from it.
2. Can I recover deleted files from my external hard drive on a Mac?
If you have emptied the Trash after deleting files from your external hard drive, the files cannot be recovered. However, if you have not emptied the Trash, you can still recover the files.
3. Can I delete files from my external hard drive using Terminal on a Mac?
Yes, you can delete files from your external hard drive using Terminal on a Mac by using the rm command. However, this method is not recommended for beginners as it involves using command-line prompts.
4. Can I delete files from my external hard drive on a Mac using a third-party app?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available that can help you delete files from your external hard drive on a Mac. However, the built-in Finder is usually sufficient for most users.
5. Will deleting files from my external hard drive on a Mac affect the files on my Mac’s internal drive?
No, deleting files from your external hard drive on a Mac will only affect the files on the external drive. Your Mac’s internal drive will remain unaffected.
6. Can I delete all files from my external hard drive at once on a Mac?
Yes, you can select all the files on your external hard drive and move them to the Trash to delete them all at once.
7. Are deleted files from an external hard drive unrecoverable?
Once you empty the Trash on your Mac after deleting files from your external hard drive, the files are considered unrecoverable. It is always recommended to double-check the files before emptying the Trash.
8. Can I delete files from my external hard drive on a Mac using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can select files on your external hard drive and press Command + Delete to move them to the Trash.
9. What should I do if my external hard drive is not showing up on my Mac?
If your external hard drive is not showing up on your Mac, try disconnecting and reconnecting it, restarting your Mac, or using a different USB port. If the issue persists, there may be a problem with the external hard drive itself.
10. Can I recover files that were accidentally deleted from my external hard drive on a Mac?
If you have not emptied the Trash after deleting the files from your external hard drive on a Mac, you can still recover them by restoring them from the Trash.
11. Can I delete files from my external hard drive on a Mac using the Disk Utility?
While Disk Utility is primarily used for managing and formatting disks, you can also use it to delete partitions on your external hard drive.
12. How do I securely delete files from my external hard drive on a Mac?
To securely delete files from your external hard drive on a Mac, you can use the Secure Empty Trash option in Finder. This will overwrite the deleted files to make them unrecoverable.