Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerful suite of creative applications that enhances the creative workflow for many professionals. However, there may come a time when you want to delete Creative Cloud from your MacBook. Whether it’s to optimize your system’s performance, switch to another software platform, or simply free up some storage space, removing Creative Cloud is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to delete Creative Cloud from your MacBook.
How to delete Creative Cloud from MacBook
Deleting Creative Cloud from your MacBook involves a few steps, but with the following instructions, you’ll be able to remove it hassle-free:
1. Quit Creative Cloud and all its associated applications. Before uninstalling Creative Cloud, make sure to close any Adobe applications that may be running in the background.
2. Open the Creative Cloud Uninstaller. To do this, click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen, select “System Preferences,” then click on “Creative Cloud.”
3. Sign out of your Adobe account. Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the Creative Cloud window, then select “Preferences.” In the preferences window, click on the “Account” tab and sign out of your Adobe account.
4. Uninstall the Creative Cloud desktop app. In the Creative Cloud preferences window, navigate to the “Apps” tab, then click on “Uninstall Creative Cloud.” Follow the prompts to confirm the uninstallation.
5. Delete remaining Creative Cloud files. Open a Finder window, click on “Go” in the menu bar, then select “Go to Folder.” Enter “~/Library” and click “Go.” Look for the following folders and delete them if present:
– Adobe
– Applications Support/Adobe
– Caches/Adobe
– Preferences/Adobe
6. Empty your trash bin. To ensure complete removal, right-click on the trash bin icon in your dock and select “Empty Trash.”
Congratulations! You have successfully deleted Creative Cloud from your MacBook. This frees up storage space and removes any traces of Adobe’s software from your computer.
Now, let’s cover a few related frequently asked questions:
FAQs
1. Can I reinstall Creative Cloud after deleting it?
Yes, if you decide to reinstall Creative Cloud in the future, you can download it again from Adobe’s website.
2. Will uninstalling Creative Cloud delete my files?
No, uninstalling Creative Cloud will not delete any files you’ve created or stored on your MacBook.
3. Do I need to uninstall each Adobe application individually?
No, uninstalling the Creative Cloud desktop app will also remove all installed Adobe applications.
4. Will deleting Creative Cloud affect my other Adobe software?
Removing Creative Cloud will not affect any Adobe software applications that were installed independently of the Creative Cloud suite.
5. Can I delete Creative Cloud if I have an active subscription?
Yes, you can delete Creative Cloud from your MacBook even if you have an active subscription. You can always reinstall it later if needed.
6. How do I unsubscribe from Adobe Creative Cloud?
To cancel your Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, you need to log in to your Adobe account on Adobe’s website and follow the cancellation process.
7. Will uninstalling Creative Cloud improve my MacBook’s performance?
Uninstalling Creative Cloud might help improve performance if you have limited system resources, as it reduces the number of background processes running on your MacBook.
8. Can I delete Creative Cloud without an internet connection?
Yes, you can delete Creative Cloud from your MacBook even without an internet connection. However, some steps may require an internet connection, such as signing out of your Adobe account.
9. Can I delete Creative Cloud without using the uninstaller?
While it is possible to manually delete Creative Cloud files without using the uninstaller, it is advised to use the official uninstaller to ensure complete removal and avoid any potential issues.
10. Does deleting Creative Cloud remove my personal settings?
Yes, uninstalling Creative Cloud will remove your personal settings and preferences associated with Adobe applications.
11. Can I delete Creative Cloud if it’s still in trial mode?
Yes, you can delete Creative Cloud from your MacBook even if it is still in trial mode.
12. How much storage space does Creative Cloud occupy on my MacBook?
The space occupied by Creative Cloud varies depending on the applications and files you have installed. You can check the size of the Creative Cloud applications by selecting them in the Applications folder and pressing Command + I.