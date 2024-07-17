Deleting a corrupted file from an external hard drive can be a frustrating task, but it is not impossible. There are several methods you can try to rid your external hard drive of these pesky files. Here are some steps to help you troubleshoot and ultimately delete corrupted files from your external hard drive.
One of the most common reasons for files becoming corrupted on an external hard drive is improper ejection of the device. When you unplug your drive without properly ejecting it from your computer, it can lead to file corruption. Additionally, power outages, physical damage to the drive, or malware can also cause file corruption.
How to Delete Corrupted File from External Hard Drive:
1. Run Check Disk (chkdsk) Utility:
Running the Check Disk utility can help identify and fix errors on your external hard drive. To do this, open a command prompt window and type “chkdsk X: /f” (replace “X” with the drive letter of your external hard drive).
2. Use Disk Cleanup Tool:
The Disk Cleanup tool can help you remove unnecessary files, including corrupted ones, from your external hard drive. Simply search for “Disk Cleanup” in the Windows search bar and follow the prompts.
3. Format the External Hard Drive:
If all else fails, formatting the external hard drive may be the last resort to delete corrupted files. Keep in mind that formatting will erase all data on the drive, so make sure to back up important files beforehand.
4. Use Third-Party Data Recovery Software:
There are various third-party data recovery software options available that can help you recover and delete corrupted files from your external hard drive. These tools often have advanced features for file restoration.
5. Try Safe Mode:
Booting into Safe Mode can sometimes help you access and delete corrupted files that you were unable to remove in regular mode. Safe Mode limits the number of running programs and may give you better control over your files.
6. Check File Permissions:
Make sure you have the necessary permissions to delete the corrupted file. Right-click on the file, go to Properties, and adjust the permissions if needed.
7. Delete in Command Prompt:
If you are unable to delete the corrupted file through the traditional method, try using the Command Prompt. Open Command Prompt as an administrator and use the “del” command followed by the file path.
8. Use File Unlocker Tools:
There are various file unlocker tools available that can help you delete stubborn corrupted files from your external hard drive. These tools can force-delete files that are in use or locked by the system.
9. Disconnect and Reconnect the Drive:
Sometimes simply disconnecting and reconnecting the external hard drive can resolve file corruption issues. Reconnecting the drive may allow you to access and delete the corrupted file.
10. Update Your Drivers:
Outdated or incompatible drivers can sometimes cause file corruption on external hard drives. Make sure your drivers are up to date to ensure smooth functioning of your devices.
11. Scan for Malware:
Malware can corrupt files on your external hard drive. Run a thorough antivirus scan to detect and remove any malicious software that may be causing file corruption.
12. Reformat the File System:
If the file system on your external hard drive is corrupted, reformatting it may help address the issue. Keep in mind that reformatting will erase all data on the drive, so proceed with caution.
In conclusion, deleting corrupted files from an external hard drive may require some troubleshooting, but it is definitely possible. By following the steps outlined above, you should be able to identify and remove corrupted files from your drive. Remember to always back up your important data to prevent the loss of valuable information.