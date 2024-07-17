Deleting cells in Excel is a common task that you might need to perform regularly to manipulate and organize your data. While many people rely on their mouse to delete cells, using keyboard shortcuts can help you save time and work more efficiently. In this article, we will explore how to delete cells in Excel using the keyboard and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Delete Cells in Excel using Keyboard?
To delete cells in Excel using the keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. **Select the cell or range of cells that you want to delete.**
2. To delete the entire cell, press the **”Delete” key** on your keyboard. This will remove the content of the cell, but keep the formatting and the empty cell itself.
3. If you want to delete the cell along with the formatting and shift the adjacent cells to fill the gap, you can use the following keyboard shortcut:
– **For Windows:** Press **”Ctrl” + “-“** (minus sign) together, then select **”Entire Row”** or **”Entire Column”** to delete the selected row or column.
– **For Mac:** Press **”Fn” + “Delete”** to delete the selected cells or range. Alternatively, you can use **”Ctrl” + “-“** (minus sign) followed by **”Ctrl” + “–” (hyphen)** and then select **”Entire Row”** or **”Entire Column”** to delete them.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I undo a deleted cell using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can press **”Ctrl” + “Z”** on your keyboard to undo the deletion and restore the deleted cell.
2. How can I delete multiple cells at once using the keyboard?
Select the range of cells that you want to delete, then press **”Ctrl” + “-” (minus sign)** together and select **”Shift cells left”** or **”Shift cells up”** to delete the selected cells and shift the remaining content accordingly.
3. Is there a way to delete only the contents of a cell and not the formatting?
Yes, simply select the cell and press the **”Delete” key**. This will remove the content of the cell while preserving the formatting.
4. Can I delete cells without shifting the adjacent content?
No, using the described keyboard shortcuts, deleting cells will cause the remaining content to shift accordingly. If you want to keep the adjacent content unaffected, you can copy the content, delete the cells, and then paste the copied content to adjust it manually.
5. How do I delete a row or column using the keyboard?
Select the row or column you want to delete, then press **”Ctrl” + “-“** (minus sign) together and choose **”Entire Row”** or **”Entire Column”** to delete it.
6. What if I accidentally delete cells, and I want to restore them?
You can use the **”Ctrl” + “Z”** keyboard shortcut to undo the deletion immediately after it happens.
7. Can I delete hidden cells using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, keyboard shortcuts work for hidden cells as well. Select the hidden cells, then follow the steps mentioned earlier to delete them.
8. How can I delete a cell’s contents without deleting the cell itself?
To delete the contents of a cell without removing the cell itself, select the cell and press the **”Delete” key**.
9. How do I delete cells using keyboard shortcuts in Excel Online?
Keyboard shortcuts for deleting cells remain the same in Excel Online. You can follow the same steps as described earlier in this article.
10. Is there a keyboard shortcut to delete an entire spreadsheet?
No, there is no specific keyboard shortcut to delete an entire spreadsheet in Excel. However, you can manually select and delete all the cells or clear the content of each individual cell.
11. Can I delete cells from multiple worksheets simultaneously using keyboard shortcuts?
No, keyboard shortcuts allow you to delete cells within the active worksheet only. To delete cells from multiple worksheets, you would need to repeat the process for each sheet.
12. Can I create my own custom keyboard shortcuts for deleting cells?
No, Excel does not provide users with the ability to create custom keyboard shortcuts for deleting cells. However, you can customize other shortcuts within Excel’s options menu.