The Apple keyboard, which comes preinstalled on all Apple devices, is a reliable and user-friendly tool for effectively communicating with your device. However, like any keyboard, it keeps a record of the words you type and saves them as a history. While this feature is convenient for predicting your typing patterns and offering suggestions, you may sometimes want to delete this history for privacy or other reasons. In this article, we will show you how to delete Apple keyboard history and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about this topic.
How to Delete Apple Keyboard History?
Deleting your Apple keyboard history is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Apple device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Under the “All Keyboards” section, tap on “Text Replacement.”
5. On the next screen, you will see a list of all the text replacements you have added. Swipe left on any entry to reveal the “Delete” button, then tap on it to remove that particular entry.
6. Repeat step 5 for each text replacement you want to delete.
7. Once you have deleted all the necessary entries, exit the “Settings” app. Your Apple keyboard history is now cleared of the deleted text replacements.
Why would I want to delete Apple keyboard history?
Deleting your Apple keyboard history can be beneficial for maintaining your privacy. The history contains words you frequently type, which may include personal information. Clearing the history ensures that this information doesn’t remain stored on your device.
Can I selectively delete individual words from the Apple keyboard history?
No, you cannot selectively delete individual words from the Apple keyboard history. The history is automatically generated as you type, and it’s not possible to remove specific words manually.
Will deleting Apple keyboard history delete the predictive text suggestions?
No, deleting the Apple keyboard history will not remove the predictive text suggestions. The keyboard will continue to learn your typing patterns and offer suggestions based on your usage.
Does deleting Apple keyboard history affect dictionary words?
No, deleting the Apple keyboard history does not affect dictionary words. It only removes the text replacements or shortcuts you have set up.
Can I turn off Apple keyboard history completely?
No, it is not possible to turn off Apple keyboard history completely. The keyboard history is an integral part of the keyboard’s functionality and cannot be disabled.
Will deleting Apple keyboard history also delete the search history?
No, deleting the Apple keyboard history does not delete your search history. It solely removes the text replacements you have set up on your device’s keyboard.
Do I need to restart my device after deleting the Apple keyboard history?
No, you do not need to restart your device after deleting the Apple keyboard history. The changes take effect immediately.
How often should I delete Apple keyboard history?
The frequency of deleting the Apple keyboard history depends on personal preference. You may choose to delete it periodically or whenever you feel it necessary.
Can I recover deleted Apple keyboard history?
No, once you delete the Apple keyboard history, it cannot be recovered. Therefore, it is essential to carefully consider your decision before removing any text replacements.
Will deleting the Apple keyboard history affect third-party keyboard apps?
No, deleting the Apple keyboard history only pertains to the Apple keyboard preinstalled on your device. It does not affect any third-party keyboard apps that you may have installed.
Does deleting Apple keyboard history improve performance?
Deleting the Apple keyboard history does not directly improve the performance of your device. However, it may help alleviate storage constraints by removing unnecessary data over time.
Does the procedure for deleting Apple keyboard history vary on different Apple devices?
No, the procedure for deleting Apple keyboard history remains consistent across all Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and iPods.
Now that you know how to delete Apple keyboard history, you can take control of your typing privacy and ensure that your device remains clean of unnecessary text replacements.