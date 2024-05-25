How to delete a file in Mac using keyboard?

Deleting files on a Mac is a common task for most users, and while many people rely on the mouse or trackpad to navigate through the interface, did you know that there is a keyboard shortcut to delete files quickly? In this article, we will explore the answer to the question “How to delete a file in Mac using the keyboard?” as well as provide answers to related FAQs.
How to delete a file in Mac using the keyboard?
To delete a file on a Mac using the keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Select the file you wish to delete by either navigating to it in Finder or selecting it on your desktop.
2. Press the “Command” button (⌘) and the “Backspace” key simultaneously.
3. A confirmation dialog will appear, asking if you want to move the file to the Trash. Press “Enter” or click “Delete” to confirm the deletion.
That’s it! You have successfully deleted a file using only your keyboard. This quick shortcut can save you time by eliminating the need to use the mouse or trackpad.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I restore a file that I accidentally deleted using this keyboard shortcut?
Yes, when you delete a file using this method, it is moved to the Trash. You can easily restore it by opening the Trash, selecting the file, and pressing “Command” + “Delete” to move it back to its original location.
2. Is there a way to delete a file permanently without sending it to the Trash?
Yes, instead of pressing “Command” + “Backspace,” you can press “Option” + “Command” + “Backspace” simultaneously to bypass the Trash and permanently delete the file. Be cautious as there is no way to recover files deleted in this manner.
3. Can I delete multiple files at once with this keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can select multiple files by holding down the “Command” key while selecting each file, then pressing “Command” + “Backspace” to delete them all simultaneously.
4. Are there any alternative keyboard shortcuts for deleting files?
Yes, you can also use the “Command” + “Delete” keys to move files to the Trash and the “Shift” + “Command” + “Delete” keys to empty the Trash without confirmation.
5. What happens if I try to delete a file that is currently open?
If you attempt to delete a file that is open, you will usually receive a message stating that the file cannot be deleted because it is in use. You will need to close the file before you can delete it.
6. Can I delete files from an external hard drive or USB drive using this keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can delete files from external storage devices using the same keyboard shortcut. Select the file(s) on the external drive, press “Command” + “Backspace,” and confirm the deletion.
7. How can I delete a file permanently from the Trash?
To permanently delete a file from the Trash, right-click on the file and select “Delete Immediately.” Alternatively, you can press “Option” + “Command” + “Delete” while the Trash is open.
8. Can I undo a file deletion made with the keyboard shortcut?
Yes, if you accidentally delete a file using the keyboard shortcut, you can press “Command” + “Z” immediately after the deletion to undo the action.
9. Is it possible to delete a file without any confirmation dialog?
Yes, if you want to skip the confirmation dialog while deleting files, you can enable this option in Finder preferences. Go to Finder > Preferences > Advanced and check the box that says “Show warning before emptying the Trash” to disable the dialog.
10. Can I delete files using a different keyboard shortcut?
While the “Command” + “Backspace” shortcut is the default method, you can customize keyboard shortcuts in macOS. Go to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts > App Shortcuts, click the plus (+) button, choose Finder as the application, type “Move to Trash” as the menu title, and assign a custom shortcut.
11. Does the keyboard shortcut work in all versions of macOS?
Yes, the keyboard shortcut to delete files using the keyboard has been a standard feature in macOS for several releases and is compatible with all recent versions.
12. Is there a different method to permanently delete files in macOS?
Besides the “Option” + “Command” + “Backspace” shortcut to delete files directly, you can also use third-party file management applications that offer secure file shredding options, ensuring that deleted files cannot be recovered.