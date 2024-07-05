How to deep clean Macbook keyboard?

The keyboard is undoubtedly one of the most important components of a MacBook. It allows users to interact with their devices and is frequently used for typing and navigating. However, over time, a MacBook’s keyboard can accumulate dirt, dust, and grime, which can affect its performance and longevity. Therefore, it is crucial to periodically deep clean your MacBook keyboard to keep it in optimal condition. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to deep clean your MacBook keyboard effectively.
Gather the necessary tools
Before you begin deep cleaning your MacBook keyboard, make sure you have the following tools ready:
– Microfiber cloth
– Compressed air spray can
– Isopropyl alcohol (at least 70% concentration)
– Q-tips or a soft brush
– Small screwdriver (if required)
Prepare your MacBook
To ensure the safety of your MacBook, follow these preparation steps:
1. Shut down your MacBook and unplug it from the power source.
2. If you have a MacBook with a removable battery, remove it carefully.
3. Tilt your MacBook to a 75-degree angle, allowing the keyboard to face downward. This will prevent liquid damage to other internal components.
Clean the surface of the MacBook keyboard
Start by removing the visible dirt and debris from the surface of your MacBook keyboard:
1. Use the compressed air spray can to blow away any loose dirt or crumbs from the keyboard. Hold the can upright and use short bursts to avoid spraying any liquid onto the keyboard.
2. Take a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the keyboard in a left-to-right motion. Make sure to clean in between the keys as well.
Deep clean the MacBook keyboard
Now, let’s tackle the dirt that has accumulated beneath the keys:
**1. Dampen a soft cloth or a Q-tip with isopropyl alcohol.**
**2. Gently rub the damp cloth or Q-tip in between the keys to remove any grime or sticky residue.**
**3. For stubborn stains or residue, you can slightly dampen a toothbrush or a soft brush with isopropyl alcohol and gently scrub the affected area.**
**4. Finally, use compressed air to blow away any remaining debris or excess liquid from the keyboard.**
Reassemble your MacBook
Once you have completed the deep cleaning process, it’s time to reassemble your MacBook:
1. If you removed the battery, reinsert it carefully.
2. Start your MacBook and check if the keys are functioning properly.
3. If you encounter any issues, refer to the Apple Support website or consult a professional service provider.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I deep clean my MacBook keyboard?
It is recommended to deep clean your MacBook keyboard at least once every six months.
2. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Water is not recommended for cleaning the MacBook keyboard as it can cause damage. Isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly and is safe to use.
3. Can I remove the keys to clean them more thoroughly?
Certain MacBook models have removable keys, but it is generally not recommended to remove them unless advised by Apple’s official instructions or a professional technician.
4. How can I prevent dirt and debris from accumulating on my MacBook keyboard?
To prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris, it is wise to use a keyboard cover or a silicone keyboard skin that can be easily cleaned.
5. Is it safe to use a vacuum cleaner to clean my MacBook keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it may generate static electricity, potentially damaging the internal components of your MacBook.
6. Can I use disinfectant wipes to clean my MacBook keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain harsh chemicals that could damage the finish or coating of the MacBook keyboard. It is best to use isopropyl alcohol for cleaning.
7. Should I clean my MacBook while it’s turned on?
No, it is crucial to power off your MacBook and unplug it before performing any cleaning to ensure your safety and prevent any damage to the device.
8. What if a key is not working after cleaning?
If a key is not working properly after cleaning, carefully inspect the area around the key for any damage or residue. If necessary, consult a professional repair service.
9. Is it necessary to clean the MacBook keyboard if it looks clean?
Even if your MacBook keyboard looks clean, it could still have dirt and debris beneath the keys. Therefore, periodic deep cleaning is important to maintain its overall performance.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard after cleaning?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended, as the heat can potentially damage the delicate internal components of your MacBook. It is best to let the keyboard air dry naturally.
11. Can I use a regular cloth instead of a microfiber cloth?
Microfiber cloths are preferred as they are gentle on the MacBook’s delicate surfaces and are more effective at trapping dust and dirt particles.
12. Can I use a different type of alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol?
It is important to use isopropyl alcohol as other types may contain additives or impurities that may damage the MacBook keyboard.