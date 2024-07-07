When it comes to managing your iTunes account, it’s important to keep track of authorized devices, especially if you have reached the maximum limit of five. Occasionally, you may encounter an issue where a computer associated with your iTunes account is no longer functional or available. In such cases, it’s essential to deauthorize the dead computer to free up one of your authorization slots. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to deauthorize a dead computer on iTunes.
Step 1: Accessing iTunes on a Working Computer
To deauthorize a dead computer, you’ll need access to another functioning computer with iTunes installed. This can be a Windows PC or a Mac.
Step 2: Launching iTunes
Once you have a functioning computer, launch iTunes on that system.
Step 3: Signing in with Your Apple ID
In iTunes, click on the “Account” tab located in the menu bar at the top of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Sign In” and enter your Apple ID and password.
Step 4: Accessing Your Account Information
Once signed in, go back to the “Account” tab, and this time, select “View My Account” from the dropdown menu.
Step 5: Finding the “Deauthorize All” Option
On the “Account Information” page, scroll down to the “Apple ID Summary” section. Look for the “Computer Authorizations” category and you will find a “Deauthorize All” button. Click on it.
Step 6: Confirming the Deauthorization
A confirmation prompt will appear, warning you about the consequences of deauthorizing all computers. Acknowledge the warning and click on the “Deauthorize All Computers” button to proceed.
How to deauthorize a dead computer on iTunes?
To deauthorize a dead computer on iTunes, you will need to access iTunes on a working computer, sign in with your Apple ID, navigate to your account information, and select the “Deauthorize All” option under “Computer Authorizations.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I know if a computer is authorized on my iTunes account?
To check authorized devices, sign in to iTunes, go to the “Account” tab, select “View My Account,” and scroll down to “Apple ID Summary.” Under “Computer Authorizations,” you’ll see a list of authorized devices.
2. Can I deauthorize a single computer instead of all of them?
Yes, you can deauthorize a single computer by accessing iTunes on that specific device and choosing the “Deauthorize This Computer” option under the “Account” tab.
3. What happens if I don’t deauthorize a dead computer?
If you don’t deauthorize a dead computer, it will still count towards your five authorized devices limit, potentially preventing you from authorizing a new computer or device.
4. How often can I use the “Deauthorize All” option?
You can use the “Deauthorize All” option once every 12 months.
5. Will deauthorizing all computers remove my iTunes purchases?
No, deauthorizing all computers will not remove your iTunes purchases. Your purchased content will remain intact. It only prevents unauthorized access to your account.
6. Can I reauthorize a deauthorized computer?
Yes, you can reauthorize a deauthorized computer by signing in to iTunes on that specific device and authorizing it again under the “Account” tab.
7. How many times can I authorize a computer on iTunes?
You can authorize up to five computers or devices to access your iTunes account.
8. Can I deauthorize a dead computer remotely?
No, deauthorization must be done from a working computer with iTunes installed.
9. Can I deauthorize a computer without an Apple ID?
No, deauthorizing a computer requires signing in with your Apple ID, so you must have an Apple ID associated with the iTunes account.
10. Do I need an internet connection to deauthorize a computer?
Yes, you need an internet connection to access iTunes and deauthorize a computer.
11. Can I deauthorize computers from my iPhone or iPad?
No, deauthorization can only be done through iTunes on a computer, not from an iOS device.
12. Will deauthorizing all computers affect my Apple Music subscription?
No, deauthorizing all computers does not affect your Apple Music subscription. You’ll still have access to your subscription and playlists.