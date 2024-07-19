How to deauthorize a computer itunes?

How to Deauthorize a Computer on iTunes?
If you have reached the limit of authorized computers on your iTunes account, or if you simply want to remove a computer from your list of authorized devices, you can easily deauthorize a computer on iTunes. This process is essential if you’re planning to sell or give away a computer, or if you want to allocate your authorization slots to other devices. Deauthorizing a computer on iTunes ensures that it will no longer be able to access your purchased content, such as music, movies, and apps.
To deauthorize a computer on iTunes, follow these simple steps:
1. Open iTunes: Launch the iTunes application on the computer you wish to deauthorize. Ensure that you are signed in with your Apple ID.
2. Click on Account: In the menu bar at the top of your screen, click on “Account” and select “Authorization” from the drop-down menu.
3. Deauthorize This Computer: A submenu will appear. In that submenu, click on “Deauthorize This Computer”.
4. Confirm Deauthorization: A confirmation prompt will pop up, asking if you want to deauthorize the computer. Click on “Deauthorize” to confirm and remove the computer from your list of authorized devices.
Once you’ve completed these steps, the computer will be deauthorized, and it will no longer count towards your limit of authorized devices on iTunes.
Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. How many computers can I authorize on iTunes?
You can authorize up to 5 computers on iTunes at any given time.
2. Can I deauthorize multiple computers at once?
No, you have to deauthorize each computer individually. You can’t deauthorize multiple devices simultaneously.
3. Can I deauthorize a computer remotely?
Yes, you can deauthorize a computer remotely using the iTunes Store. Simply sign in to your iTunes Store account, go to “Account Info,” and select “Deauthorize All” under “Computer Authorizations.”
4. What happens if I deauthorize a computer without syncing?
Even if you haven’t synced your device with iTunes, deauthorizing it will prevent it from accessing your purchased content going forward.
5. Will I lose my content when I deauthorize a computer?
No, deauthorizing a computer only prevents it from accessing your purchased content; it does not erase the content itself.
6. Can I reauthorize a computer after deauthorizing it?
Yes, you can reauthorize a computer by following the same steps mentioned above, but choosing “Authorize This Computer” instead of “Deauthorize This Computer.”
7. How often can I deauthorize a computer on iTunes?
There is no limit to how often you can deauthorize a computer on iTunes. However, it’s worth noting that deauthorizing all computers at once can only be done once a year.
8. Can I deauthorize a computer from a different Apple ID?
No, you can only deauthorize a computer using the same Apple ID used for authorization.
9. What if I forget to deauthorize a computer before selling it?
If you forget to deauthorize a computer before selling it, you can remotely deauthorize it by signing in to your iTunes account through the iTunes Store.
10. Do I need an internet connection to deauthorize a computer on iTunes?
Yes, you must be connected to the internet to deauthorize a computer on iTunes.
11. Do I need the computer physically to deauthorize it?
No, you can deauthorize a computer remotely by accessing your iTunes account through the iTunes Store.
12. Can I deauthorize a computer through the iTunes mobile app?
No, you can only deauthorize a computer from the iTunes desktop application. The mobile app does not have the deauthorization feature.
Now that you know how to deauthorize a computer on iTunes, you can confidently manage your authorized devices and ensure that your purchased content remains secure and accessible.