**How to Deauthorize a Computer for iTunes?**
When you authorize a computer for iTunes, it allows you to play your purchased content on that specific device. However, if you no longer use a particular computer or have reached the limit of authorized devices, you may want to deauthorize it. Deauthorizing a computer for iTunes is a simple process, and below you will find step-by-step instructions on how to do it.
1. What does deauthorizing a computer for iTunes mean?
Deauthorizing a computer for iTunes means removing the permission granted to that specific device, allowing it to no longer play or access your purchased content.
2. How many computers can be authorized for iTunes?
You can authorize up to five computers for iTunes at the same time.
3. How often can I deauthorize a computer?
There is no specific limit to how often you can deauthorize a computer for iTunes. However, you can only deauthorize all computers once per year.
4. Can I remotely deauthorize a computer for iTunes?
No, you can only deauthorize a computer directly from the device itself.
5. What happens if I don’t deauthorize a computer for iTunes before getting rid of it?
If you no longer have access to the computer or forget to deauthorize it before getting rid of it, you can still manage your authorized devices remotely by signing in to your iTunes account and deauthorizing all computers.
6. How do I deauthorize a computer for iTunes on macOS?
To deauthorize a computer for iTunes on macOS, open iTunes and go to the “Account” tab in the menu bar. From there, click on “Authorization” and choose “Deauthorize This Computer.”
7. How do I deauthorize a computer for iTunes on Windows?
To deauthorize a computer for iTunes on Windows, open iTunes and go to the “Account” menu. From there, click on “Authorizations” and select “Deauthorize This Computer.”
8. What should I do if the “Deauthorize This Computer” option is grayed out?
If the “Deauthorize This Computer” option is grayed out, it means that the device is not currently authorized. In this case, you do not need to deauthorize it again.
9. Can I deauthorize multiple computers at once?
Yes, you can deauthorize all computers at once by signing in to your iTunes account online and selecting the “Deauthorize All” option.
10. Will deauthorizing a computer delete my iTunes content?
No, deauthorizing a computer only removes the authorization link between the device and your iTunes account. It does not affect your purchased content.
11. Can I reauthorize a computer after deauthorizing it?
Yes, you can reauthorize a computer after deauthorizing it. Simply sign in to iTunes using your Apple ID and authorize the device again.
12. Do I need to deauthorize a computer if I’m only signing out of iTunes?
No, simply signing out of iTunes on a computer does not deauthorize it. If you want to deauthorize the device, you need to follow the specific deauthorization steps mentioned above.
**In conclusion,** deauthorizing a computer for iTunes is a straightforward process that allows you to manage your authorized devices and ensure the security of your purchased content. Whether you are no longer using a device or have reached the authorized device limit, following the steps mentioned above will help you deauthorize a computer successfully. Remember, if you don’t have access to the device, you can still manage your authorized devices remotely through your iTunes account.