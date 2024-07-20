How to customise iPhone keyboard?

Are you tired of the standard keyboard on your iPhone? Do you wish to add a personal touch to your typing experience? Well, look no further! In this article, we will explore various ways to customise your iPhone keyboard, allowing you to express your individuality and optimise your typing experience. So without further ado, let’s dive in!
Customisation Option 1: Download Third-Party Keyboards
The most straightforward way to customise your iPhone keyboard is by downloading third-party keyboards from the App Store. These keyboards offer a wide range of themes, colors, fonts, and even additional features. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.
2. Search for “custom keyboards” or browse various third-party keyboard apps.
3. Select the desired keyboard app and tap the “Get” or “Install” button.
4. Once the installation is complete, go to Settings on your iPhone.
5. Tap “General” and then “Keyboard.”
6. Select “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.”
7. Choose the keyboard you just downloaded to enable it.
Customisation Option 2: Create a Custom Keyboard Shortcut
Another way to customise your iPhone keyboard is by creating custom keyboard shortcuts. This feature allows you to assign a phrase or word to a specific shortcut, making typing lengthy or frequently used phrases a breeze. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard” and then “Text Replacement.”
4. Tap the “+” button in the top right corner.
5. In the “Phrase” field, enter the word or phrase you want to assign a shortcut to.
6. In the “Shortcut” field, enter the keyboard shortcut that will trigger the phrase.
7. Tap “Save” to save your custom keyboard shortcut.
Customisation Option 3: Change Keyboard Language and Layout
Did you know that you can change the language and layout of your iPhone keyboard? Yes, indeed! If you frequently communicate in multiple languages or prefer a different layout style, you can customise your keyboard accordingly. Here’s how:
1. Go to Settings on your iPhone.
2. Tap “General” and then “Keyboard.”
3. Select “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.”
4. Choose the new language or layout you want to add.
5. To switch between keyboards while typing, tap the globe icon located at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.
FAQs
1. Can I revert to the default iPhone keyboard if I don’t like the customisable options?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the default iPhone keyboard. Simply go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards and remove the downloaded third-party keyboard.
2. Are third-party keyboards safe to use on my iPhone?
Most third-party keyboards available on the App Store are safe to use. However, it is always recommended to only download and install trusted apps from reputable developers to ensure your privacy and security.
3. Can I use emojis on custom keyboards?
Yes, custom keyboards often provide access to a wide range of emojis and special characters. You can easily switch to the emoji keyboard by tapping the smiley face or globe icon on your keyboard.
4. How do I delete a custom keyboard shortcut?
To delete a custom keyboard shortcut, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Swipe left on the shortcut you want to remove, then tap the “Delete” button.
5. Can I change the keyboard color on my iPhone?
Unfortunately, the native iOS keyboard does not offer the ability to change the color. However, you can explore various third-party keyboards that provide customizable color options.
6. Are there any keyboard apps specifically designed for gamers?
Yes, there are keyboard apps available that cater to the gaming community. These keyboards offer special features such as customizable gaming layouts, quick access to gaming emojis, and more.
7. Will customising my iPhone keyboard affect my device’s performance?
Customising your iPhone keyboard should not have a significant impact on your device’s performance. However, it’s important to use reputable apps and not overcrowd your device with unnecessary keyboards.
8. Can I use my custom keyboard in all apps on my iPhone?
Yes, once you enable a third-party custom keyboard, you can use it in all compatible apps on your iPhone. However, some apps may not support third-party keyboards due to security or privacy reasons.
9. How often can I switch between different keyboards?
There is no limit to how often you can switch between different keyboards on your iPhone. You can easily switch to any enabled keyboard by tapping the globe icon on your keyboard.
10. Can I use a custom keyboard on my iPad or iPod touch?
Yes, custom keyboards are not limited to iPhones. You can also install and use custom keyboards on iPads and iPod touch devices running iOS 8 or later.
11. Is it possible to create my own custom keyboard theme?
While it is not possible to create your own custom keyboard theme using the native iOS features, you can find third-party apps that allow you to create personalized keyboard themes using various design options.
12. Are there any free keyboard apps available for iPhone?
Yes, there are many free keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer a wide range of customisation options and features. Simply search for “free keyboards” in the App Store to explore your options.