Are you a MacBook user looking to crop a picture? Cropping an image is a handy editing tool that allows you to cut out unwanted parts of a picture, adjust the aspect ratio, and focus on the subject more effectively. With a few simple steps, you can easily crop pictures on your MacBook. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cropping a picture using the built-in Preview app on your MacBook.
Using the Preview App to Crop a Picture
Preview is a versatile native image viewer and editor available on all macOS devices. Apart from its image viewing capabilities, it offers basic photo editing features, including cropping. Follow these steps to crop a picture on your MacBook:
- Open the picture you want to crop using the Preview app.
- Click on the “Markup Toolbar” button, represented by a toolbox icon, located in the top-right corner of the window.
- From the toolbar options, click on the “Crop” tool, represented by a square icon with overlapping corners.
- Once you click on the “Crop” tool, you will see a rectangular selection frame appearing on your image.
- Position the selection frame around the portion of the picture you want to keep. Adjust the size and position of the frame by dragging its corners and sides.
- To maintain a specific aspect ratio, hold down the Shift key while resizing the frame.
- After you have selected the desired area, click on the “Crop” button represented by a checkmark on the right side of the selection frame.
- Your picture is now cropped to the specified area.
- Save your cropped image by clicking on “File” in the top menu, then selecting “Save” or “Export.”
- Choose the appropriate image format and save location for your cropped picture.
How to Crop Picture on MacBook?
To crop a picture on your MacBook, open the image in the Preview app, click on the “Markup Toolbar” button, select the “Crop” tool, adjust the selection frame, and then click on the “Crop” button to finalize the crop.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions about cropping pictures on a MacBook:
FAQs:
1. Can I crop multiple pictures at once using Preview on a MacBook?
No, the Preview app allows you to crop one picture at a time.
2. Can I undo a crop in Preview?
Yes, you can undo a crop by pressing Command+Z or by accessing the Edit menu and selecting “Undo.”
3. Can I crop a picture to a specific size?
Yes, you can resize the selection frame to achieve a specific aspect ratio while cropping by holding down the Shift key.
4. Will cropping a picture in Preview reduce its quality?
No, cropping a picture in Preview does not cause any loss in image quality because it is a non-destructive editing action.
5. Can I rotate the image while cropping?
Yes, you can rotate the picture using the rotation handle on the selection frame while cropping.
6. Can I change the resolution of the picture during cropping?
No, the resolution of the picture remains unchanged while cropping. You may adjust the resolution using other photo editing tools.
7. Can I crop pictures in formats other than JPEG and PNG?
Yes, the Preview app supports cropping various image formats, including JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and GIF.
8. Can I crop images to specific shapes like circles or triangles?
No, the crop tool in Preview allows you to crop images in rectangular shapes only.
9. Can I crop a picture without permanently altering the original image?
Yes, the cropping action in Preview is non-destructive, meaning it does not permanently alter the original image. The cropped portion can be restored by making changes using the Edit menu and selecting “Undo.”
10. Can I crop pictures in other third-party image editing apps on MacBook?
Yes, there are several third-party image editing apps available on the Mac App Store, such as Adobe Photoshop and Pixelmator, which offer advanced cropping features.
11. Can I crop pictures from webpages or screenshots on my MacBook?
Yes, you can crop images from webpages and screenshots by opening them in the Preview app and following the same cropping steps.
12. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to crop pictures in Preview?
While there are various keyboard shortcuts available in Preview, unfortunately, there is no specific shortcut for cropping. However, you can use Command+C to copy the cropped image after cropping and Command+V to paste it into another file or location.
Now that you know how to crop a picture on MacBook using Preview, you can easily enhance your images and remove unnecessary elements to create stunning visuals.