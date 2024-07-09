How to create new folder on desktop using keyboard?

Creating a new folder on your desktop is a simple and convenient way to organize your files. While many people may prefer using their mouse to accomplish this task, there is a quicker method for those who prefer using their keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a new folder on your desktop using just your keyboard.
The answer to the question “How to create a new folder on desktop using keyboard?” is as follows:
To create a new folder on your desktop using your keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Select the desktop: Press the “Windows Key + D” to show your desktop.
2. Open the context menu: Press the “Menu Key” or “Shift + F10” to open the context menu.
3. Create a new folder: Use the arrow keys to navigate to the “New” option, then press the “N” key to open the submenu.
4. Select folder: Press the “F” key to select the “Folder” option from the submenu.
5. Name the folder: Type in the desired name for the folder and press the “Enter” key to finish.
By following these steps, you can create a new folder on your desktop using just your keyboard, saving you time and allowing for a more efficient workflow.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I create a new folder on any version of Windows?
Yes, you can create a new folder on any version of Windows using the same keyboard shortcuts.
2. Is there any other way to open the context menu without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can right-click on the desktop to open the context menu instead of using the keyboard shortcut.
3. What if my keyboard doesn’t have a Windows key?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a Windows key, you can also press “Ctrl + Esc” as an alternative.
4. How can I rename the folder after creating it?
To rename the folder, select it by pressing the “Tab” key, then press the “F2” key to enter rename mode. Type the desired name and press “Enter” to save the changes.
5. Can I move the folder to another location on my computer using the keyboard?
Yes, you can use shortcuts like “Ctrl + X” to cut the folder, navigate to the desired location using the arrow keys, and then use “Ctrl + V” to paste it there.
6. What if I want to delete the folder?
To delete the folder, select it by pressing the “Tab” key, then press the “Delete” key. Confirm the deletion by pressing “Enter.”
7. Can I create multiple folders quickly using this method?
Yes, after creating the first folder, you can repeat the process by selecting the desktop, opening the context menu, and creating a new folder again.
8. Is there a limit to the number of folders I can create using this method?
No, you can create as many folders as you need using this method.
9. What if I accidentally press a wrong key while creating the folder?
If you make a mistake while creating the folder, you can press “Esc” to cancel the operation and start over.
10. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for creating a new folder?
In Windows, the keyboard shortcuts for creating a new folder are predefined and cannot be easily customized.
11. How can I access the newly created folder after creating it?
To access the newly created folder, press the “Windows Key + E” to open the File Explorer, navigate to the desktop, and you will find the folder there.
12. Is it possible to create a folder within a specific directory using the keyboard?
Yes, instead of selecting the desktop, you can navigate to the specific directory where you want to create the folder, and then follow the same steps mentioned above to create the folder within that directory.