How to create macOS USB installer?

In certain situations, creating a macOS USB installer can be incredibly useful. Whether you need to perform a clean installation of macOS, install the operating system on multiple devices, or create a backup copy, having a bootable USB installer is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to create a macOS USB installer, ensuring that you have a handy tool that can help you whenever needed.
What You’ll Need
Before we jump into the creation process, it’s important to gather a few things:
1. A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 12GB.
2. A Mac computer that has access to the macOS installer app or the macOS installer downloaded from the App Store.
3. A stable internet connection.
Step-by-Step Guide
Now, let’s delve into the process of creating a macOS USB installer:
1. Format the USB Drive
– Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac.
– Open the “Disk Utility” application.
– Select the USB drive from the list displayed on the left.
– Click on the “Erase” tab and choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format.
– Give your USB drive a name.
– Press the “Erase” button to format the drive. (Note that this will erase all data on the USB drive, so ensure you’ve backed up any important files.)
2. Download the macOS Installer
– Open the Mac App Store.
– Search for the version of macOS you want to install (e.g., macOS Big Sur).
– Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process.
– Wait for the download to complete.
3. Create the macOS USB Installer
– Open “Terminal” from the Utilities folder (found within the Applications folder).
– Type the following command in Terminal to create the USB installer and press enter:
“`
sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] –nointeraction
“`
(Replace “[version]” with the macOS version you downloaded and “[USB Drive Name]” with the name you gave your USB drive.)
– Terminal will ask for your administrator password. Type it in, and press enter. Note that your password won’t be visible as you type.
– The process will begin, and you will see a progress bar indicating the creation status. This can take some time, so be patient and refrain from interrupting the process.
– Once the process is completed, Terminal will display “Install media now available.”
– Your macOS USB installer is now ready to use!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB flash drive?
Yes, but it’s recommended to use a USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 12GB to ensure there is enough space for the macOS installer.
2. Can I create a macOS USB installer on a Windows PC?
No, this process requires a Mac computer.
3. Can I use the USB drive for other purposes after creating a macOS USB installer?
Yes, you can reformat the USB drive and use it for other purposes once you’ve created the macOS USB installer. However, make sure to keep a backup of the installer files in case you need them in the future.
4. Can I create a macOS USB installer for an older version of macOS?
Yes, as long as you have the macOS installer for the desired version, you can create a USB installer using the same process.
5. How long does it take to create a macOS USB installer?
The duration may vary depending on the speed of your Mac and USB flash drive, but it usually takes approximately 30 minutes to an hour.
6. Can I use the USB installer on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the macOS USB installer to install macOS on multiple Mac computers as long as they support the version of macOS you’ve chosen.
7. Is it possible to create a macOS USB installer without an internet connection?
No, you will need an internet connection to download the macOS installer from the App Store.
8. Can I create a macOS USB installer if I’ve already installed macOS on my Mac?
Yes, even if you already have macOS installed, creating a USB installer can be useful for performing clean installations or helping others install macOS.
9. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it’s formatted correctly and has enough space.
10. Can I create a macOS USB installer on a different version of macOS?
Ideally, it’s recommended to create the USB installer on the same version of macOS that you are aiming to install. However, you can try creating it on a different macOS version, but some compatibility issues may arise.
11. Can I create a macOS USB installer on a virtual machine?
Yes, if you have a virtual machine running macOS, you can follow the same steps mentioned in this guide to create a macOS USB installer.
12. How long can I store the macOS USB installer?
There is no expiration date for the macOS USB installer. However, it’s always a good idea to periodically check for macOS updates and create an updated USB installer when a new version is available for better compatibility and security.