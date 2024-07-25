How to create Mac bootable usb?

Introduction
If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to start up your Mac using an external device, creating a bootable USB drive can be a lifesaver. Whether you want to reinstall macOS, troubleshoot issues, or upgrade your operating system, having a bootable USB on hand is incredibly useful. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a Mac bootable USB.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, let’s go over the items you will need:
1. A USB drive with a capacity of at least 16GB.
2. A Mac device running macOS High Sierra or later.
3. A stable internet connection.
4. A reliable source to download the macOS installer.
Step 1: Download the macOS installer
To create a bootable USB, you will need the macOS installer. Follow these steps to acquire it:
1. Open the App Store on your Mac.
2. Search for the desired macOS version (e.g., macOS Big Sur).
3. Click on the “Get” or “Download” button to start downloading the installer.
4. Wait for the download to complete.
Step 2: Format the USB drive
Now that you have the macOS installer downloaded, it’s time to format the USB drive properly. These steps will guide you through the process:
1. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
2. Open the “Disk Utility” application. You can find it in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder, or use the Spotlight search.
3. In Disk Utility, select the USB drive from the list of available drives.
4. Click on the “Erase” button in the toolbar.
5. Choose a name for your drive and select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format.
6. Click on the “Erase” button and wait for the formatting process to complete.
Step 3: Create the bootable USB
With the macOS installer downloaded and the USB drive formatted, it’s time to create the bootable USB:
1. Open the Terminal application on your Mac.
2. In the Terminal window, type the following command: sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB drive name], replacing “[version]” with the macOS version you downloaded and “[USB drive name]” with the name you chose for your USB drive during formatting. Then, press Enter.
3. You will be prompted to enter your administrator password. Type it in and press Enter.
4. The creation process will begin, and it may take some time to complete.
5. Once the process finishes, the Terminal will display the message “Install media now available.” Your bootable USB is ready!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable Mac USB?
Yes, as long as it has a capacity of at least 16GB and is compatible with your Mac.
2. Can I use a Windows PC to create a bootable Mac USB?
No, the process requires a Mac running macOS High Sierra or later.
3. Can I use a previously created bootable USB to install a different macOS version?
Yes, you can erase the USB drive and create a new bootable USB using a different macOS installer.
4. Can I create a bootable USB without downloading the macOS installer from the App Store?
No, the macOS installer is required to create a bootable USB.
5. Will creating a bootable USB erase the data on my USB drive?
Yes, make sure to back up any important data as the formatting process erases all existing data on the USB drive.
6. How long does it take to create a bootable USB?
The creation process can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour, depending on your Mac’s performance and the size of the macOS installer.
7. Can I use the bootable USB on multiple Mac devices?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB on any compatible Mac device.
8. Can I create a bootable USB using a Mac that is running an older macOS version?
No, the process requires macOS High Sierra or a later version.
9. Can I create a bootable USB on a Mac that doesn’t have the macOS installer downloaded?
No, you need to download the macOS installer from the App Store before proceeding.
10. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 16GB?
No, the minimum recommended size for a bootable USB is 16GB.
11. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as the external drive is in a format compatible with macOS and has a capacity of at least 16GB.
12. Can I reuse the bootable USB after installing macOS?
Yes, you can reformat the bootable USB for other purposes once you have installed macOS successfully.
Conclusion
Having a bootable USB for your Mac can save you from various troubleshooting situations. By following the step-by-step guide provided, you can create a bootable USB and be prepared for any macOS installation or recovery needs. Remember to handle the process with caution and ensure you have a reliable source for the macOS installer.