Creating an ESXi bootable USB is a straightforward process that allows you to easily install or run VMware ESXi on your server. Whether you’re setting up a new server or need a portable solution, having a bootable USB can be incredibly convenient. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of creating an ESXi bootable USB.
Before we proceed, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
How to create ESXi bootable USB?
To create an ESXi bootable USB, follow these steps:
1. Download the ESXi ISO: Visit the VMware website and download the ESXi ISO image that matches your server’s hardware.
2. Create a bootable USB: Insert your USB drive into the computer and format it. Then, download a utility such as Rufus or Etcher to create a bootable USB. Open the utility, select your USB drive, choose the ESXi ISO file you downloaded, and click on the “Create” button.
3. Configure BIOS settings: Restart the server and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key during boot (usually Del or F2). Look for the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section and set the USB drive as the first boot option.
4. Save settings and reboot: Save the BIOS settings and exit. The server will now restart and boot from the ESXi USB drive.
5. Install or run ESXi: ESXi will load from the USB drive, and you can either install it on your server’s internal storage or run it directly from the USB for a portable solution.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create an ESXi bootable USB?
Not all USB drives are compatible. It’s recommended to use a USB 3.0 drive with a capacity of at least 16GB to ensure optimal performance.
2. Is it possible to create the bootable USB on a macOS system?
Yes, utilities like Etcher are available for macOS and can be used to create an ESXi bootable USB.
3. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can burn the ESXi ISO file to a DVD and boot from it. However, using a USB drive offers more flexibility and convenience.
4. Do I need any special software to format the USB drive?
No, you can simply use the built-in disk management tools on your operating system to format the USB drive.
5. Can I use a virtual machine to create the bootable USB?
Yes, you can use a virtual machine to create the bootable USB as long as it has direct access to the USB drive.
6. How long does it take to create the bootable USB?
The time it takes to create the bootable USB depends on the speed of your computer and USB drive, but it usually takes a few minutes.
7. Can I use the same bootable USB on multiple servers?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB on multiple servers to install or run ESXi.
8. Can I add additional files or tools to the bootable USB?
Yes, after creating the bootable USB, you can add additional files or tools to it if you have enough space.
9. Can I create an ESXi bootable USB from a Linux system?
Yes, you can use utilities like Rufus on a Linux system to create an ESXi bootable USB.
10. Can I remove the USB drive after ESXi is booted?
Yes, once ESXi is fully booted, you can safely remove the USB drive without affecting the operation.
11. Can I update the ESXi version on the bootable USB?
Yes, you can update the ESXi version on the bootable USB by creating a new bootable USB with the latest ESXi ISO.
12. Can I password protect the bootable USB?
While it is not a built-in feature, there are third-party tools available that allow you to password protect the bootable USB if desired.
Now that you know how to create an ESXi bootable USB, you can easily install or run ESXi on your server without the need for traditional installation media. This portable solution provides flexibility and convenience, making it a valuable tool for any system administrator or IT professional.