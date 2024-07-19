How to create degree symbol on keyboard?

The degree symbol (°) is a commonly used symbol that represents temperature, angles, and geographic coordinates. It is a small but important element, often required in various fields such as mathematics, science, weather reporting, and even in everyday conversations. If you have ever wondered how to create a degree symbol on the keyboard, keep reading, as we will explore different methods to achieve this.
Using Shortcut Keys
The quickest and most convenient way to create the degree symbol on a keyboard is by using specific shortcut keys. This method works on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
The answer to the question, “How to create the degree symbol on a keyboard?” is simply by pressing a combination of keys, which differ depending on the operating system:
For Windows users: ALT + 0176
To create the degree symbol on a Windows device, press and hold the ALT key, then type “0176” using the numerical keypad on the right side of your keyboard. Finally, release the ALT key, and the degree symbol will appear.
For Mac users: OPTION + SHIFT + 8
To generate the degree symbol on a Mac computer, hold down the OPTION and SHIFT keys simultaneously, then press the number 8 key. The degree symbol will automatically be inserted at the current cursor position.
Using Character Map
If you cannot remember or cannot use the shortcut keys mentioned above, an alternate method is to use the Character Map.
On Windows:
1. Click on the Start menu, then search for “Character Map” and open the program.
2. In the Character Map window, locate and select the degree symbol (°).
3. Click on the “Copy” button to save the symbol to your clipboard.
4. Open the application you wish to use the degree symbol in, then paste (CTRL + V) it at the desired location.
On Mac:
1. Go to the “Edit” menu in any application, then choose “Special Characters” or “Emoji & Symbols”.
2. In the Character Viewer window, search for “degree” in the search bar.
3. Double-click on the degree symbol to insert it at the current cursor position.
Using AutoCorrect
If you frequently use the degree symbol in your work or daily tasks, you can set up an AutoCorrect option to automatically replace a specific keyword with the degree symbol. This method saves time and effort in the long run.
To set up AutoCorrect:
1. On Windows, open Microsoft Word and click on the “File” tab, then select “Options”.
2. In the Word Options window, choose “Proofing” from the left sidebar.
3. Click on the “AutoCorrect Options” button.
4. In the AutoCorrect dialog box, type a keyword (e.g., “deg”) in the “Replace” field.
5. In the “With” field, enter the degree symbol (°) using the shortcut keys or copy and paste it from the Character Map.
6. Click “Add” and then “OK” to save the AutoCorrect changes.
FAQs:
1. Can I create the degree symbol on a mobile device?
Yes, most mobile devices offer a dedicated key for the degree symbol on their virtual keyboards. Simply tap the key to insert the symbol.
2. Is the degree symbol only used for temperature?
No, the degree symbol has multiple applications. It is also used in mathematics to represent angles, in geography for coordinates, and in various scientific fields.
3. Are there alternative symbols for the degree?
Yes, there are other symbols that can represent degrees, such as the Greek letter theta (Θ), but the degree symbol (°) is the most widely recognized and used.
4. Can I use the degree symbol in email signatures?
Yes, you can use the degree symbol in email signatures to indicate professional titles or certifications.
5. What if my keyboard does not have a numerical keypad?
If your keyboard does not have a dedicated numerical keypad, you can use the Character Map or AutoCorrect methods mentioned earlier.
6. Can I assign a different shortcut key to the degree symbol?
Unfortunately, on most systems, the shortcut keys for the degree symbol cannot be customized. They are predefined and consistent across Windows and Mac devices.
7. Are there other ways to insert symbols on a Mac?
Yes, apart from the methods mentioned above, you can also use the “Emoji & Symbols” menu or keyboard shortcuts specific to the application you are using.
8. Can I use the degree symbol in a web browser?
Yes, you can use the degree symbol in a web browser. It is part of the Unicode character set, which is supported by most modern browsers.
9. Does the degree symbol have any HTML code?
Yes, in HTML, the degree symbol can be represented using the ° entity.
10. What if I accidentally insert the wrong symbol?
If you insert the wrong symbol, you can simply delete it and use one of the methods explained above to insert the degree symbol.
11. Can I change the font or size of the degree symbol?
Yes, the font and size of the degree symbol can be modified in most word processing or editing programs, allowing you to match the overall style of your document.
12. Why is the degree symbol important?
The degree symbol is essential for accurate and concise representation of temperatures, angles, and geographic coordinates. It adds clarity and precision to various fields and ensures effective communication.