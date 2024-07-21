How to create bootable USB with rufus?

Creating a bootable USB drive can be a useful skill to have, especially when you need to install or repair an operating system on a computer. Rufus is a small, lightweight utility that allows you to create bootable USB drives from various ISO images. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a bootable USB with Rufus and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about this process.
How to create a bootable USB with Rufus:
Rufus provides a straightforward and user-friendly way to create a bootable USB drive. By following the steps outlined below, you’ll have your bootable USB ready in no time:
Step 1: Download and install Rufus
Visit the official Rufus website (https://rufus.ie/) and download the latest version of the tool. Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install it on your computer.
Step 2: Insert your USB drive
Connect the USB drive to your computer. Ensure that the drive has enough free space to accommodate the ISO image and any additional files or software you want to add.
Step 3: Launch Rufus
Open Rufus by double-clicking on the desktop shortcut or launching it from the Start menu. It usually doesn’t require any installation, so you can run it directly.
Step 4: Select the USB drive
In the Rufus window, you’ll find a dropdown menu labeled “Device.” Click on it and select your USB drive from the list of available drives.
Step 5: Choose the ISO image
Under the “Boot selection” section, click on the “Select” button and browse to the location where you have the ISO image of the operating system or software you want to make bootable.
Step 6: Configure Rufus settings
Leave the partition scheme as “MBR” if you are targeting a legacy BIOS system, or select “GPT” for UEFI-based systems. Choose the file system as “FAT32” for maximum compatibility.
Step 7: Create the bootable USB
Click on the “Start” button to begin the process. Rufus may show a warning about overwriting data on the USB drive; ensure you have backed up any important data before proceeding. Rufus will then format the USB drive and copy the contents of the ISO image onto it.
Step 8: Wait for the process to complete
The time it takes for Rufus to create the bootable USB will depend on the size of the ISO image and the speed of your USB drive. Once the process is complete, Rufus will display a “READY” notification.
Step 9: Boot from the USB drive
Restart your computer and access the boot menu by pressing the necessary key (typically F2, F12, or Esc) during startup. Choose the USB drive as the boot option and follow the on-screen instructions to install or repair the operating system.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use Rufus on a Mac?
No, Rufus is a Windows-only utility. However, there are similar tools available for creating bootable USB drives on macOS, such as Etcher and UNetbootin.
2. Does Rufus erase all the data on my USB drive?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive with Rufus involves formatting the drive and erasing all existing data. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
3. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for Windows?
Yes, Rufus can create bootable USB drives for various operating systems, including Windows. Just ensure you have the ISO image of the desired Windows version.
4. Can I create bootable USBs for multiple operating systems using Rufus?
Yes, Rufus supports creating bootable USB drives for different operating systems by selecting the respective ISO image.
5. Can I add additional files or software to the bootable USB created by Rufus?
Yes, Rufus allows adding files and software to the bootable USB after the bootable image is created. The remaining space on the USB drive can be used for this purpose.
6. Can Rufus create bootable USB drives from non-ISO images?
No, Rufus primarily supports bootable USB creation from ISO images. However, you can convert non-ISO images to ISO format using other tools before using Rufus.
7. Which file system format should I choose when using Rufus?
For maximum compatibility, it is recommended to choose the “FAT32” file system when using Rufus to create a bootable USB drive.
8. Can I cancel the Rufus process once it has started?
While it is generally not recommended, you can safely cancel the Rufus process if needed. However, this will result in an incomplete bootable USB drive.
9. Can I use Rufus on Linux?
Rufus is primarily designed for Windows but can be used on Linux systems with compatibility layers like Wine.
10. What should I do if Rufus fails to create a bootable USB drive?
If Rufus encounters an error or fails to create a bootable USB drive, try restarting your computer, reformatting the USB drive, or using a different USB drive.
11. How can I update Rufus to the latest version?
To update Rufus to the latest version, visit the Rufus website and download the newest version. Install it over your existing installation, and it will automatically update.
12. Is Rufus free to use?
Yes, Rufus is an open-source utility and is available free of charge. You can use it for personal or commercial purposes without any limitations.