How to create bootable USB Windows 10 on linux?

Creating a bootable USB drive is crucial for installing or repairing operating systems. While it might seem like a complicated task, it’s actually quite straightforward to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Requirements for Creating a Bootable USB Windows 10
Before we delve into the instructions, it’s essential to ensure you have the following requirements:
1. USB Drive: A USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB is required to hold the Windows 10 installation files.
2. Windows 10 ISO: Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or any trusted source.
3. Linux System: You need a Linux system (such as Ubuntu or Fedora) to create the bootable USB drive.
4. Bootable USB Creator: Finally, install a bootable USB creator tool like ‘WoeUSB’ or ‘Rufus’ on your Linux system.
Step-by-Step Guide to Create a Bootable USB Windows 10
Now that we have the requirements in place, let’s proceed with creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux:
1. Install a Bootable USB Creator: Begin by installing a bootable USB creator tool like WoeUSB or Rufus on your Linux system. You can install WoeUSB on Ubuntu using the following command:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nilarimogard/webupd8
sudo apt update
sudo apt install woeusb
2. Launch the Bootable USB Creator: Open the bootable USB creator tool installed on your Linux system.
3. Mount the Windows 10 ISO: Click on the ‘Browse’ or ‘Select’ button in the bootable USB creator, and navigate to the location where you downloaded the Windows 10 ISO file. Select it and click ‘Open’.
4. Select the Target USB Drive: In the bootable USB creator, choose your USB drive from the list of available devices. Ensure you have selected the correct USB drive, as all data on it will be erased during the process.
5. Create the Bootable USB: Once you have selected the USB drive, click on the ‘Create’ or ‘Start’ button to initiate the process. It might take a few minutes for the tool to create the bootable USB drive, depending on the speed of your system.
6. Wait for the Process to Complete: While the tool creates the bootable USB Windows 10, make sure not to interrupt the process. It will copy all the necessary files from the Windows 10 ISO to the USB drive and make it bootable.
7. Boot from the USB Drive: Once the bootable USB creation process is complete, restart your computer and enter the device’s BIOS settings.
8. Change Boot Order: In the BIOS settings, locate the ‘Boot’ or ‘Boot Order’ section, and rearrange the boot priority to give the USB drive the highest preference.
9. Save and Exit: Save the changes you made in the BIOS settings, exit the BIOS, and restart your computer.
10. Installing Windows 10: On restart, your computer should boot from the USB drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 10 on your system.
11. Complete the Installation: Once the installation process is finished, remove the USB drive and allow your computer to boot into Windows 10.
12. Congratulations! You have successfully created and used a bootable USB Windows 10 on your Linux system.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I use any Linux distribution to create a bootable USB Windows 10?
A: Yes, you can use any Linux distribution as long as it supports the installation of a bootable USB creator tool.
Q: What is the minimum USB drive capacity required for creating a bootable USB Windows 10?
A: You should have a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB.
Q: Can I use a USB drive with existing data to create a bootable USB?
A: No, using a USB drive with existing data will result in the loss of that data, as the tool erases all contents during the bootable process.
Q: Is it possible to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux without a bootable USB creator tool?
A: It is highly recommended to use a bootable USB creator tool, as they simplify the process and ensure success.
Q: How long does it take to create a bootable USB Windows 10?
A: The time taken can vary depending on the speed of your system, but it usually takes a few minutes to complete the process.
Q: Can I use the bootable USB Windows 10 to install Windows on multiple computers?
A: Yes, the bootable USB drive created on Linux can be used to install Windows 10 on multiple computers.
Q: Can I create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux from a Windows ISO file?
A: Yes, as long as you have a valid Windows 10 ISO file, you can create a bootable USB on Linux.
Q: Can I use the bootable USB for Windows 10 installation on a Mac?
A: No, the bootable USB drive created on Linux is not compatible with Mac systems.
Q: Do I need any special drivers for the bootable USB Windows 10?
A: No, the necessary drivers are included in the Windows 10 ISO file, so you don’t have to worry about additional drivers.
Q: Can I create a bootable USB for a different version of Windows using this method?
A: Yes, the same method can be used to create a bootable USB drive for other versions of Windows such as Windows 7 or Windows 8.
Q: What should I do if the bootable USB creation process fails?
A: Double-check that you have downloaded the correct Windows 10 ISO file and that your USB drive is functioning properly. If the issue persists, try using a different bootable USB creator tool.
Q: Can I reuse the USB drive after creating a bootable USB Windows 10?
A: Yes, after creating the bootable USB, you can format the USB drive and use it for other purposes.
Creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux might initially seem daunting, but by following these step-by-step instructions, you can easily accomplish it. Now you can install or repair Windows 10 on your system effortlessly.