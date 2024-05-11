How to create bootable USB sierra?

As technology continues to evolve, creating a bootable USB Sierra drive has become an essential skill for Mac users. Whether you need to reinstall your operating system or troubleshoot your Mac, having a bootable USB drive can save you time and hassle. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB Sierra drive and provide answers to frequently asked questions.
To create a bootable USB Sierra drive, you will need a few things:
1. **A Mac computer running macOS Sierra or later:** You need access to a Mac computer to download macOS Sierra from the App Store and create the bootable USB drive.
2. **A USB flash drive:** Make sure you have a USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 12GB. This will allow you to store the macOS Sierra installation files on the drive.
3. **A stable internet connection:** You will need internet access to download macOS Sierra from the App Store.
Now, let’s delve into the step-by-step process of creating a bootable USB Sierra drive:
1. Connect your USB flash drive to your Mac.
2. Launch the App Store on your Mac computer.
3. Search for “macOS Sierra” in the App Store and download it.
4. Once the download is complete, the macOS Sierra installer will open automatically. Close the installer window as we won’t be using it directly.
5. Open Finder and navigate to the “Applications” folder.
6. Find the “Install macOS Sierra” file and right-click on it. Select “Show Package Contents.”
7. A new Finder window will open, displaying the contents of the installer package. Double-click on the “Contents” folder, then open the “Resources” folder.
8. Scroll down until you find the “createinstallmedia” file. This is the tool we will use to create the bootable USB Sierra drive.
9. Open the Terminal application on your Mac. You can find it in the “Utilities” folder within the “Applications” folder.
10. In the Terminal window, type the following command, including a space at the end: sudo followed by a space.
11. Drag and drop the “createinstallmedia” file into the Terminal window. This will automatically enter its file path into the command.
12. Next, type –volume followed by a space in the Terminal window.
13. Drag and drop your USB flash drive from the Finder window into the Terminal window. This will enter its file path into the command.
14. Press the Return key on your keyboard to execute the command.
15. You will be prompted to enter your administrator password. Type it in, and press Return.
16. The process of creating a bootable USB Sierra drive will now begin. It may take a while, so be patient.
17. Once the process is complete, you will see a message confirming the successful creation of the bootable USB Sierra drive.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I use a Windows computer to create a bootable USB Sierra drive?
A1: No, the process described in this article requires a Mac computer running macOS Sierra or later.
Q2: Can I use a USB drive with a capacity smaller than 12GB?
A2: No, the macOS Sierra installation files are quite large, so you need a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 12GB.
Q3: Do I need an internet connection to download macOS Sierra?
A3: Yes, you need a stable internet connection to download macOS Sierra from the App Store.
Q4: Can I still use my USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable USB Sierra drive?
A4: Yes, once the bootable USB Sierra drive is created, you can still use the remaining space on the drive for regular file storage.
Q5: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
A5: Yes, as long as the external hard drive is formatted correctly and has a capacity of at least 12GB.
Q6: Can I create multiple bootable USB Sierra drives using the same installer?
A6: Yes, you can create multiple bootable USB Sierra drives using the same installer as long as you have enough storage space.
Q7: Can I create a bootable USB Sierra drive on an older macOS version?
A7: No, the ability to create a bootable USB Sierra drive is only available on macOS Sierra or later.
Q8: Can I use a USB 2.0 flash drive?
A8: Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 flash drive, but the process may take longer compared to using a USB 3.0 or higher flash drive.
Q9: Can I create a bootable USB Sierra drive without using the Terminal?
A9: No, the Terminal is the recommended method for creating a bootable USB Sierra drive.
Q10: Can I use this method to create a bootable USB drive for other macOS versions?
A10: No, this method is specifically for creating a bootable USB Sierra drive. Each macOS version may require a different process.
Q11: Can I use a third-party software to create a bootable USB Sierra drive?
A11: Yes, there are third-party software programs available that provide a graphical interface for creating bootable USB drives.
Q12: Can I use the bootable USB Sierra drive to install macOS on multiple computers?
A12: Yes, the bootable USB Sierra drive can be used to install macOS on multiple compatible Mac computers.