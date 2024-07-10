How to create bootable USB on mac?

Creating a bootable USB on Mac can be a valuable tool for various tasks, such as installing a fresh operating system, upgrading firmware, or troubleshooting system issues. In this article, we will explore the step-by-step process to create a bootable USB on a Mac, along with some essential tips and FAQs.
What You’ll Need
Before we dive into the process, here’s a list of the things you’ll need:
– A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB (preferably 16GB or more for flexibility).
– A Mac computer running macOS.
– The ISO file of the operating system you want to install or a macOS Recovery disk image.
Creating a Bootable USB on Mac
Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter – how to create a bootable USB on a Mac. Follow these simple steps:
**Step 1: Format the USB Drive**
Insert the USB flash drive into your Mac. Open “Disk Utility” by navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” and selecting “Disk Utility.” In the Disk Utility window, select your USB drive from the left sidebar, click on the “Erase” tab, and choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format. Give the drive a name, like “BootableUSB,” and click “Erase” to format it.
**Step 2: Create a Bootable USB using Terminal**
1. Open the Terminal application by going to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Terminal.”
2. In the Terminal window, type `diskutil list` and press Enter. Identify the identifier of your USB drive, such as “/dev/disk2.”
3. Next, enter the following command to create a bootable USB from the ISO file (replace `path/to/iso/file.iso` with the actual path to your ISO file):
“`
sudo dd if=path/to/iso/file.iso of=/dev/identifier bs=1m
“`
For example: `sudo dd if=~/Downloads/ubuntu.iso of=/dev/disk2 bs=1m`
4. The process might take a while depending on the size of the ISO file and the USB drive’s speed. Be patient and let the Terminal complete the operation.
5. After the process finishes, you will have a bootable USB drive ready for use.
**Step 3: Eject the USB Drive**
Once the process is complete, you can safely eject the USB drive by returning to the Terminal and entering `diskutil eject /dev/identifier` (replace `/dev/identifier` with the identifier of your USB drive, e.g., `/dev/disk2`).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable USB on Mac?
Yes, you can use any USB drive with sufficient capacity, preferably 8GB or more.
Q2: Can I create a bootable USB from a macOS Recovery disk image?
Yes, the process is similar. Instead of using an ISO file, you need to select the macOS Recovery disk image in the Terminal command.
Q3: Can I create a Windows bootable USB on Mac?
Yes, you can create a Windows bootable USB on Mac using third-party utilities like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin.
Q4: Can I create a bootable USB for multiple operating systems on Mac?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB drive using tools like Rufus or Ventoy. These tools allow you to install and boot different operating systems from a single USB drive.
Q5: Can I use the Disk Utility to create a bootable USB drive?
While the Disk Utility can format the drive, it cannot create a bootable USB directly. You’ll need to use Terminal for that.
Q6: Can I use this method to create a bootable USB on older versions of macOS?
Yes, this method works on older versions of macOS, including macOS X El Capitan, macOS Sierra, and macOS High Sierra.
Q7: Should I back up the data on my USB drive before creating a bootable USB?
Yes, it is always recommended to back up any important data on your USB drive before formatting it, as the process will erase all existing data.
Q8: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
Yes, if your Mac has an optical drive that supports DVDs, you can create a bootable DVD using similar methods.
Q9: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS on a Windows computer?
The process for creating a bootable macOS USB is different on a Windows computer. You can use tools like TransMac or Win32 Disk Imager to achieve this.
Q10: What can I do if my USB drive is not recognized in the Terminal?
If your USB drive is not appearing in the Terminal, it might have an issue. Try a different USB drive or check for hardware problems.
Q11: Can I use a USB drive that already has data on it?
No, the process will erase all data on the USB drive. Backup any important data before proceeding.
Q12: How do I boot from the USB drive?
To boot from the USB drive, insert it into your Mac and restart while holding the Option (⌥) key. Then, select the USB drive from the startup manager.