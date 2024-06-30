Title: How to Create Bootable USB macOS Using Terminal
Introduction:
Creating a bootable USB for macOS using the Terminal is a reliable and efficient method that allows you to install or upgrade macOS on your Mac easily. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a bootable USB macOS using Terminal.
**How to Create Bootable USB macOS Using Terminal?**
To create a bootable USB macOS using Terminal, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Ensure you have a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB.
2. Download the macOS installer from the App Store or Apple’s website.
3. Open Terminal, which can be found in the Utilities folder within your Applications folder or by searching for it using Spotlight.
4. Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
5. In Terminal, type `diskutil list` and press Enter to list all the connected disks and their identifiers.
6. Identify your USB drive from the listed disks. It will likely be listed as “/dev/diskX” (where X is a number).
7. Next, unmount the USB drive by typing `diskutil unmountDisk /dev/diskX` (replace X with the number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
8. Now, you can begin creating the bootable USB. Type the following command and press Enter:
`sudo /Applications/Install macOS Big Sur.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled — /Applications/Install macOS Big Sur.app`
*Note: Replace “Install macOS Big Sur.app” with the corresponding name of your macOS installer if using a different version.*
9. Terminal will ask for your administrator password. Type it and press Enter.
10. Terminal will prompt you to confirm the process by asking “Erasing disk: (disk name)”. Type `y` and press Enter to proceed.
11. The bootable USB creation process will start, indicated by the progress percentage shown in Terminal.
12. Once the process is complete, Terminal will display “Install media now available.”
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB macOS using Terminal.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 16GB to create a bootable USB macOS?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB since the installation files are quite large.
2. Can I use an existing USB drive with data on it to create a bootable USB macOS?
No, creating a bootable USB macOS erases all the data on the USB drive. Ensure you have a backup of any important files before proceeding.
3. What if Terminal does not recognize the macOS installer?
Make sure the installer is located in your Applications folder. If not, redownload or move it to the Applications folder before retrying the process.
4. Can I create a bootable USB macOS on a Windows PC?
No, you cannot create a bootable USB macOS using Terminal on a Windows PC. Terminal is only available on macOS systems.
5. Can I use this method to downgrade my macOS version?
No, this method is primarily used to create a bootable USB for macOS installation or upgrade purposes, not for downgrading.
6. What if I accidentally unmount my internal hard drive instead of the USB drive?
Unmounting your internal hard drive can cause system instability. Double-check the disk identifier before unmounting any disk in Terminal.
7. Do I need an internet connection to create a bootable USB macOS?
An internet connection is only required to download the macOS installer initially. After that, the installation process can be performed offline.
8. Can I use a USB drive formatted with FAT32?
No, the USB drive must be formatted with the Apple File System (APFS) or macOS Extended (Journaled) format for the bootable USB creation process.
9. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive with sufficient capacity to create a bootable USB macOS following the same steps mentioned in the article.
10. How long does the bootable USB creation process take?
The time taken to create the bootable USB macOS varies depending on your system’s speed and the size of the macOS installer. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour.
11. Can I use Terminal to create a bootable USB for older macOS versions?
Yes, you can use Terminal to create bootable USB drives for older macOS versions by replacing the respective installer name in the command mentioned in step 8.
12. Can I use this bootable USB on multiple Macs?
Yes, once created, the bootable USB can be used on multiple Macs to install or upgrade macOS as long as the Macs are compatible with the installed version of macOS.