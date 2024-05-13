How to create bootable USB macOS monterey?

If you’re eager to experience the latest macOS Monterey on your Mac device but want to avoid the hassle of downloading it repeatedly, creating a bootable USB drive is an excellent solution. With a bootable USB, you can perform a clean installation, upgrade multiple devices, or troubleshoot any issues you might encounter. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB for macOS Monterey.
Requirements:
Before diving into the process, it’s essential to gather the necessary requirements:
1. A Mac device: You will need a Mac device to create the bootable USB.
2. USB flash drive: Select a reliable USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
3. macOS Monterey installer: Ensure you have downloaded the macOS Monterey installer from the Mac App Store. The installer will be saved in the Applications folder.
Now, let’s jump into the steps to create a bootable USB for macOS Monterey.
Step-by-step Guide:
Before proceeding, remember that creating a bootable USB will erase all data on it. Make sure you have backed up any important files.
1. Format the USB drive:
Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac and follow these steps to format it correctly:
a. Open Disk Utility, which you can find in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
b. Select the USB drive from the left sidebar.
c. Click on the “Erase” option at the top.
d. Provide a name for the drive, select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format, and the “GUID Partition Map” scheme.
e. Click on the “Erase” button to format the drive. This will erase all existing data on the USB drive.
2. Create the bootable USB:
With the USB drive formatted correctly, you can proceed with creating the bootable USB for macOS Monterey:
a. Open Terminal, located in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder. You can also use the Spotlight search to find it quickly.
b. In Terminal, paste the following command and press Enter:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS Monterey.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/USB
c. Terminal will prompt you to enter your administrator password. Type it in and press Enter.
d. Terminal will ask for confirmation of erasing the disk. Type “Y” and press Enter.
e. The creation process will now start, and it might take some time to complete.
3. Finalize the process:
Once the bootable USB creation process finishes, follow these steps to complete the process:
a. After the process completes, Terminal will display “Install media now available.”
b. Safely eject the USB drive from your Mac.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB for macOS Monterey. Now, you can use it to either perform a clean installation or upgrade multiple devices without requiring a separate download for each.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 16GB?
No, the minimum required storage capacity for creating a bootable USB for macOS Monterey is 16GB.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive, but ensure it has sufficient storage capacity and is formatted correctly.
3. Can I create a bootable USB on Windows or Linux?
No, the createinstallmedia command is specific to macOS systems. You will need a Mac device to create a bootable USB for macOS Monterey.
4. Will creating a bootable USB erase the data on my Mac?
No, creating a bootable USB drive will not erase any data on your Mac. However, it is always recommended to back up your important files before proceeding.
5. Can I use the bootable USB on multiple Mac devices?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB on multiple Mac devices to either perform installations or upgrades without the need for separate downloads.
6. Do I need an internet connection to create a bootable USB?
Yes, you need an active internet connection to download the macOS Monterey installer from the Mac App Store.
7. Can I use an older macOS version to create a bootable USB for macOS Monterey?
No, you need to use a Mac device running macOS Monterey to create a bootable USB for the same version.
8. Can I create a bootable USB without Terminal?
No, Terminal is a necessary tool for creating a bootable USB on macOS Monterey.
9. Can I create a bootable USB for a Mac with an M1 chip?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB for a Mac with an M1 chip using the same process mentioned in this article.
10. Can I use the same bootable USB for future macOS updates?
No, it’s recommended to create a new bootable USB for each major macOS update.
11. Can I revert to my previous macOS after creating the bootable USB?
Yes, you can revert to your previous macOS by reinstalling it using the appropriate installer.
12. Can I use the bootable USB as a recovery disk?
Yes, the bootable USB can be used as a recovery disk to troubleshoot your Mac or perform a clean installation if needed.
By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily create a bootable USB for macOS Monterey and enjoy the exciting new features and improvements it brings to your Mac device.