How to create bootable USB macOS high sierra?

**How to Create a Bootable USB macOS High Sierra**
Creating a bootable USB macOS High Sierra drive is a convenient way to install or upgrade your operating system. Whether you need to perform a clean installation or create a backup installer, having a bootable USB drive is essential. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to create a bootable USB macOS High Sierra.
Before we begin, there are a few prerequisites you need to fulfill:
1. A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8GB or more.
2. A Mac computer running macOS High Sierra or later.
3. The macOS High Sierra installer downloaded from the App Store.
Once you have these prerequisites ready, follow these steps:
Step 1: Format the USB Drive
To create a bootable USB, you need to format the USB drive using the Disk Utility. Here’s how:
1. Plug in your USB drive into your Mac.
2. Launch Disk Utility, which can be found in the Applications/Utilities folder.
3. Select your USB drive from the left sidebar.
4. Click on the “Erase” tab.
5. Choose a name for your drive and select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format.
6. Click on the “Erase” button to format the USB drive.
Step 2: Create the Bootable USB Drive
Now that your USB drive is formatted, it’s time to create the bootable USB.
1. Open Terminal, which can be found in the Applications/Utilities folder.
2. In Terminal, type the following command: sudo /Applications/Install macOS High Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/YourUSBDriveName –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS High Sierra.app. Replace “YourUSBDriveName” with the name you gave to your USB drive in Step 1.
3. Press Enter and provide your administrator password if prompted.
4. Terminal will display a message indicating the progress of the process. This may take a while, so be patient.
5. Once the process is complete, Terminal will display “Install media now available.” You can now close Terminal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB?
No, you need a USB drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to accommodate the macOS High Sierra installation files.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is formatted correctly and has enough free space, you can use it to create a bootable installer.
3. Do I need to download the macOS High Sierra installer from the App Store?
Yes, you need to download the macOS High Sierra installer from the App Store before proceeding with the steps mentioned above.
4. Can I create a bootable USB using a Windows computer?
No, these steps are only applicable to Mac computers running macOS High Sierra or later.
5. Can I use this bootable USB to install macOS on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB to install macOS High Sierra on multiple compatible Mac computers.
6. Can I create a bootable USB drive for a different macOS version?
Yes, the process is similar for creating a bootable USB for different macOS versions. However, you need the corresponding installer for the desired macOS version.
7. Can I still use the USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive does not prevent you from using it for other purposes. However, make sure to keep a backup of any important data on the drive before formatting it.
8. Can I create a bootable USB drive on macOS Mojave or later?
Yes, the steps mentioned above are applicable to macOS Mojave or any later macOS version.
9. Can I use this bootable USB to perform a clean installation?
Yes, a bootable USB drive allows you to perform a clean installation of macOS High Sierra on your Mac.
10. Can I use a different name for the USB drive?
Yes, you can choose any name for your USB drive as long as it does not contain any special characters.
11. Can I create a bootable USB drive from a Macbook?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive from any Mac computer running macOS High Sierra or later, including a Macbook.
12. Can I update an existing bootable USB with the latest macOS version?
Yes, you can update an existing bootable USB drive by using the latest macOS installer and following the same steps mentioned above.
Creating a bootable USB macOS High Sierra drive provides you with an essential tool for installing or upgrading your operating system. Follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll have a bootable USB drive ready in no time. Remember to keep your Mac and USB drive handy for future installations or emergencies.