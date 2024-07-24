How to create bootable USB macOS catalina?

The macOS Catalina is the latest and greatest operating system from Apple for Mac computers. Sometimes, it can be useful to have a bootable USB drive with macOS Catalina to troubleshoot problems or perform a clean installation. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB for macOS Catalina.
Requirements for Creating a Bootable USB for macOS Catalina
Before we proceed, let’s first ensure that you have the necessary requirements for creating a bootable USB for macOS Catalina:
1. A Mac computer with macOS High Sierra or later versions.
2. A USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
3. The macOS Catalina installer, which can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Create Bootable USB for macOS Catalina
Now that we have the requirements covered, let’s dive into the steps to create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina:
1. Download macOS Catalina:
Open the Mac App Store, search for macOS Catalina, and download the installer.
2. Prepare the USB drive:
Connect the USB drive to your Mac computer and open the Disk Utility. Select the USB drive from the sidebar, click on the “Erase” tab, and format it as macOS Extended (Journaled) with the name “Untitled.”
3. Create the bootable installer:
Open Terminal from the Utilities folder, which is located within the Applications folder. Copy and paste the following command into Terminal and hit Enter:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS Catalina.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/Untitled --nointeraction
You will be prompted to enter your administrator password. Type it in and press Enter.
4. Confirm the erase process:
Terminal will ask for your confirmation to erase the disk. Type “Y” and press Enter. The creation of the bootable USB for macOS Catalina will begin, and it may take several minutes to complete.
5. Eject the USB drive:
Once the process finishes, you will see “Copy Complete” in Terminal. Now you can safely eject the USB drive by typing the following command in Terminal and pressing Enter:
diskutil eject /Volumes/Untitled
6. Use the bootable USB:
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB for macOS Catalina. You can now use it to install macOS Catalina on any compatible Mac computer or troubleshoot issues by booting from the USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use a Windows computer to create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina?
No, the macOS Catalina installer can only create a bootable USB on a Mac computer.
Q2: Can I use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage capacity?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity to accommodate all the necessary files.
Q3: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina on an older version of macOS?
No, you must have a Mac computer with macOS High Sierra or later versions to create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina.
Q4: What if I accidentally format the wrong disk in Disk Utility?
Double-check the disk you have selected before formatting it. Formatting the wrong disk will erase all data on that disk. So, be careful.
Q5: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is formatted correctly using the macOS Extended (Journaled) file system.
Q6: Can I create a bootable USB for a different version of macOS using the same process?
Yes, you can replace “macOS Catalina” in the Terminal command with the name of any other macOS version to create a bootable USB for that version.
Q7: Can I still use the bootable USB after installing macOS Catalina?
Yes, the bootable USB can still be used for troubleshooting purposes or performing a clean installation of macOS Catalina on other Mac computers.
Q8: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina without using Terminal?
No, Terminal is essential for creating a bootable USB for macOS Catalina.
Q9: Can I use the same USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, after creating a bootable USB for macOS Catalina, you can reformat the USB drive to use it for other purposes if needed.
Q10: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina on a Hackintosh?
Yes, you can use a Hackintosh to create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina as long as it meets the requirements and is running macOS High Sierra or later.
Q11: Can I create a bootable USB for macOS Catalina on a different operating system?
While it is technically possible with third-party software, it is recommended to create a macOS Catalina bootable USB on a Mac computer for compatibility and reliability reasons.
Q12: Can I update the macOS Catalina installer on the bootable USB?
Yes, you can update the macOS Catalina installer on the bootable USB by downloading the latest version from the Mac App Store and repeating the steps to create a bootable USB with the updated installer.