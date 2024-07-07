Creating a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file allows you to install or repair your operating system conveniently. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of creating a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file.
**How to Create Bootable USB from Windows 10 ISO?**
Creating a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO is a fairly simple process. Follow these steps to get started:
1. **Obtain a Windows 10 ISO**: First, you need to have a Windows 10 ISO file. You can either download it from the official Microsoft website or use an existing ISO file you already have.
2. **Insert a USB Drive**: Plug in a USB drive with sufficient storage capacity (at least 8GB) into your computer.
3. **Format the USB Drive**: Open the File Explorer, right-click on your USB drive, and select the “Format” option. Ensure that the file system is set to NTFS, and click on “Start” to begin the formatting process. Note that formatting will erase all existing data on the USB drive, so make sure to back up any important files beforehand.
4. **Mount the Windows 10 ISO file**: Right-click on the Windows 10 ISO file and select the “Mount” option. If you don’t have a built-in mount feature in your version of Windows, you can use third-party software like WinCDEmu or Virtual CloneDrive.
5. **Copy Windows 10 files to the USB drive**: Open the mounted ISO file and select all of its contents (Ctrl+A), then copy them (Ctrl+C). Next, go to your USB drive and paste (Ctrl+V) the copied files into it. This process might take a while, depending on the speed of your USB drive.
6. **Make the USB drive bootable**: Open the Command Prompt as an administrator by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting the “Command Prompt (Admin)” option.
7. **Run Diskpart**: Once the Command Prompt window appears, type “diskpart” and hit Enter. When the Diskpart utility opens, run the “list disk” command to display a list of available disks on your computer.
8. **Select the USB drive**: Identify your USB drive from the list of disks and use the “select disk X” command, replacing “X” with the appropriate number representing your USB drive.
9. **Clean the USB drive**: Execute the “clean” command in Diskpart to delete all existing partitions on the USB drive.
10. **Create a new partition**: Type “create partition primary” to create a new primary partition on the USB drive.
11. **Select the partition**: Run the “select partition 1” command to select the newly created partition.
12. **Activate the partition**: Type “active” and hit Enter to activate the partition and make it bootable.
13. **Format the partition**: Execute the “format fs=ntfs quick” command to format the partition as NTFS quickly.
14. **Assign a drive letter**: Use the “assign” command to assign a drive letter to the USB drive, such as “assign letter=U”. Replace “U” with the letter of your choice.
15. **Exit Diskpart**: Type “exit” and hit Enter to exit the Diskpart utility.
16. **Copy boot files**: Lastly, navigate to the mounted ISO file and copy the “boot” folder to the USB drive.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file. You can now use this bootable USB drive to install or repair Windows 10 on your computer.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB to create a bootable USB from a Windows 10 ISO file?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity to accommodate the Windows 10 installation files.
2. Will creating a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO erase the data on my USB drive?
Yes, the process of creating a bootable USB drive involves formatting the drive, which will erase all existing data. Be sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
3. Are there any alternative methods to create a bootable USB from a Windows 10 ISO?
Yes, there are several third-party tools available, such as Rufus, WinToUSB, and UNetbootin, that provide a user-friendly interface to create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file.
4. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create a bootable disk from a Windows 10 ISO?
Yes, you can burn the Windows 10 ISO file to a DVD using software like Windows Disc Image Burner or third-party tools like ImgBurn.
5. Can I create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO on a Mac?
Yes, you can use software like Boot Camp Assistant or UNetbootin to create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO on a Mac.
6. Is there a difference between a bootable USB drive and an installation USB drive?
No, both terms refer to the same thing. A bootable USB drive is used for installing or repairing an operating system on a computer.
7. Can I use a Windows 10 ISO file from a different source to create a bootable USB drive?
As long as the Windows 10 ISO file is legitimate and not tampered with, you can use it to create a bootable USB drive.
8. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive varies depending on the speed of your USB drive. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour.
9. Can I reuse the bootable USB drive once I have installed Windows 10?
Yes, you can reformat the USB drive and use it for other purposes once you have installed Windows 10.
10. Can I use a bootable USB drive to upgrade my existing Windows installation?
Yes, a bootable USB drive can be used to upgrade your existing Windows installation. Simply boot from the USB drive and follow the on-screen instructions.
11. Can I create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO on a Linux system?
Yes, you can use tools like WoeUSB or the dd command in Linux to create a bootable USB drive from a Windows 10 ISO file.
12. Why do I need a bootable USB drive?
A bootable USB drive allows you to install or repair an operating system, making it essential for troubleshooting, reinstalling Windows, or upgrading your current system.