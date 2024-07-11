How to create bootable USB from iso linux?

Creating a bootable USB drive from an ISO file is a handy way to install Linux distributions or run live operating systems. With the help of a bootable USB drive, you can easily explore Linux without installing it on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB from an ISO file in Linux.
Prerequisites
Before we delve into the steps, ensure you have the following prerequisites:
1. An ISO file of the Linux distribution you wish to create a bootable USB for.
2. A USB drive with sufficient capacity to store the ISO file and set up the bootable environment.
3. A computer running on a Linux distribution where you will create the bootable USB.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
1. Insert the USB Drive: Plug the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Identify the USB Drive: Open a terminal window and enter the following command to identify the USB drive:
“`
$ sudo fdisk -l
“`
The above command will list all the connected drives, and you can identify your USB drive based on its size or name (e.g., /dev/sdb).
3. Unmount the USB Drive: Before proceeding, ensure the USB drive is not mounted. If it is, unmount it using the following command:
“`
$ sudo umount /dev/sdb
“`
Please note that ‘/dev/sdb’ should be replaced with the identifier of your USB drive from the previous step.
4. Write the ISO to the USB Drive: Now, we will use the dd command to write the ISO file to the USB drive. Enter the following command:
“`
$ sudo dd bs=4M if=/path/to/your/linux.iso of=/dev/sdb status=progress && sync
“`
Ensure that you replace ‘/path/to/your/linux.iso’ with the actual path to your ISO file and ‘/dev/sdb’ with your USB drive identifier found earlier.
5. Eject the USB Drive: Once the process is completed, safely eject the USB drive using the following command:
“`
$ sudo eject /dev/sdb
“`
Again, replace ‘/dev/sdb’ with your USB drive identifier.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB drive from an ISO file in Linux.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I create a bootable USB on a Windows machine?
A1: Yes, it is possible to create a bootable USB on a Windows machine using third-party software such as Rufus or BalenaEtcher.
Q2: Are there any specific requirements for the USB drive?
A2: The USB drive should have enough free space to accommodate the ISO file, and it will be formatted during the process, so ensure you have a backup of any important data.
Q3: Can I create a bootable USB for any Linux distribution?
A3: Yes, this method can be used to create a bootable USB for any Linux distribution that provides an ISO file.
Q4: Are there any alternative methods to create a bootable USB in Linux?
A4: Yes, there are several alternative methods such as using graphical tools like Etcher or UNetbootin, or command-line tools like Startup Disk Creator or ddrescue.
Q5: Can I use this method to create a bootable USB for a non-Linux OS?
A5: No, this method is specifically for creating bootable USB drives for Linux distributions.
Q6: How long does the process of creating a bootable USB usually take?
A6: The time required to create a bootable USB depends on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive. It can take a few minutes to several minutes.
Q7: Can I use a USB drive that already has data on it?
A7: No, the process of creating a bootable USB will format the drive, erasing any existing data.
Q8: Can I reuse the USB drive after creating a bootable USB?
A8: After creating a bootable USB, you can reformat the USB drive to remove the bootable environment and use it for regular storage purposes.
Q9: Is it possible to create a bootable USB drive without using the terminal?
A9: Yes, there are several graphical tools available that provide a user-friendly interface to create bootable USB drives, such as Etcher or UNetbootin.
Q10: Can I create a bootable USB drive on macOS?
A10: Yes, the process to create a bootable USB drive on macOS is similar to Linux. You can use the ‘dd’ command or graphical tools like Etcher.
Q11: Will all the data on my USB drive be erased?
A11: Yes, creating a bootable USB drive will involve formatting the drive, so it is important to back up any essential data beforehand.
Q12: How can I test if the bootable USB was created successfully?
A12: You can test if the bootable USB was created successfully by plugging it into a computer and changing the boot order in the BIOS/UEFI settings to prioritize the USB drive. If it boots into the desired Linux distribution, it indicates a successful creation of the bootable USB.