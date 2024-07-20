How to create bootable Mac usb?

How to Create a Bootable Mac USB: A Step-by-Step Guide
Are you looking to create a bootable USB drive for your Mac? Whether you need it for troubleshooting, installing the latest macOS version, or just want a backup solution, a bootable USB drive can come in handy. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of creating a bootable Mac USB, step-by-step.
Creating a bootable Mac USB is a straightforward process, and with the right tools, you can have it up and running in no time. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **First and foremost, you’ll need an external USB drive with sufficient storage capacity**. It’s recommended to have at least 16GB to ensure you have enough space for the bootable image.
2. Before you proceed, make sure to back up any important data on the USB drive, as the process will erase its contents.
3. **Download the macOS installer** from the Mac App Store. The installer will be downloaded to your Applications folder, usually named “Install macOS [version].app”.
4. Plug your USB drive into your Mac and **open the Disk Utility**. You can find it by going to Applications > Utilities > Disk Utility.
5. In Disk Utility, you’ll see a list of drives on the left panel. Select the USB drive you want to use as a bootable device.
6. **Click on the “Erase” tab** at the top of the Disk Utility window. Choose a name for your USB drive and select the format as “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)”.
7. Once you’ve set the format and name, **click “Erase” to format the USB drive**. This step will erase all data on the drive, so double-check that you’ve backed up anything you need beforehand.
8. After the formatting is complete, **open Terminal**. You can find it by going to Applications > Utilities > Terminal.
9. In the Terminal window, type **”sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS [version].app”**. Replace “[version]” with the macOS version you downloaded, and “[USB Drive Name]” with the name you assigned your USB drive in Disk Utility.
10. Once you’ve entered the appropriate command in Terminal, **press Enter**. Terminal will prompt you to enter your administrator password, and upon confirmation, the process of creating the bootable Mac USB will begin. This step may take some time, so be patient.
11. When the process is complete, Terminal will display a “Done” message. **You now have a bootable Mac USB drive!**
12. To use the bootable USB drive, **restart your Mac, and press and hold the Option (Alt) key** immediately upon startup. A screen will appear with available startup disks. Select your newly created bootable Mac USB drive and hit Enter to start up your Mac from that drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use a Windows computer to create a bootable Mac USB?
No, the macOS installer and Terminal commands are specific to Mac systems. You’ll need a macOS device to create a bootable USB drive.
2. Can I use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage?
It’s not recommended. The macOS installer and associated files can take up a significant amount of space. It’s best to use a USB drive with at least 16GB of storage to ensure everything fits properly.
3. Will creating a bootable Mac USB erase my Mac’s internal drive?
No, creating a bootable Mac USB doesn’t affect your Mac’s internal drive. It only erases the contents of the USB drive you are using.
4. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to create a bootable Mac USB as long as it has sufficient storage capacity and is formatted correctly.
5. Can I use Time Machine to create a bootable Mac USB?
No, Time Machine is a backup utility that creates full system backups, not bootable USB drives. You’ll need to follow the steps outlined in this article to create a bootable Mac USB.
6. Can I create a bootable Mac USB drive for an older macOS version?
Yes, as long as you have the installer for the older macOS version, you can create a bootable USB drive using the same steps mentioned in this guide.
7. Can I use a bootable Mac USB on multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can use a bootable Mac USB on multiple Mac computers as long as they are compatible with the macOS version on the USB drive.
8. Can I reuse the USB drive for other purposes after creating a bootable Mac USB?
Yes, once you’ve created a bootable Mac USB, you can reformat the drive and use it for other purposes if needed.
9. Can I use a third-party tool to create a bootable Mac USB?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that can help you create a bootable Mac USB, but they may not be as reliable or secure as using the official macOS installer and Terminal commands.
10. Can I create a bootable USB drive without using Terminal?
No, the Terminal commands are necessary to properly prepare the USB drive and make it bootable.
11. How often will I need to create a new bootable Mac USB?
It’s a good practice to create a new bootable Mac USB whenever a major macOS update is released or if you encounter any issues with your current bootable USB drive.
12. Can I update my macOS version using a bootable Mac USB?
Yes, you can use a bootable Mac USB to update your macOS version. Simply restart your Mac with the USB drive inserted, select it as the startup disk, and follow the installation prompts.