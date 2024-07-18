How to create bootable catalina usb?

With the release of macOS Catalina, Apple introduced several new features and enhancements to its operating system. If you want to install or upgrade to macOS Catalina on multiple devices or start fresh on your Mac, creating a bootable USB drive can be a convenient option. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable Catalina USB, step by step.
Requirements:
Before we begin, make sure you have the necessary items and meet the following requirements:
1. A USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB.
2. A Mac computer that supports macOS Catalina.
3. A reliable internet connection to download the macOS Catalina installer from the App Store.
Step 1: Downloading macOS Catalina Installer
1. Open the App Store on your Mac.
2. Search for “macOS Catalina” using the search bar.
3. Click on the “Get” button to start downloading the installer.
4. Wait for the download to complete. This may take some time, depending on your internet speed.
Step 2: Preparing the USB Drive
1. Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac.
2. Open the “Disk Utility” application. You can find it by going to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Disk Utility” or by using Spotlight Search (press Command + Space and type “Disk Utility”).
3. Select the USB drive from the list of available drives on the left-hand side.
4. Click on the “Erase” button from the toolbar.
5. Choose a name for the USB drive and select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format.
6. Click on the “Erase” button to begin formatting the USB drive. This will erase all existing data on the drive, so make sure you have a backup if necessary.
7. Wait for the formatting process to complete.
**Step 3: Creating the Bootable Catalina USB**
1. Open Terminal. You can find it by going to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Terminal” or by using Spotlight Search.
2. In the Terminal window, type the following command: “sudo /Applications/Install macOS Catalina.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/USB“ Replace “USB” with the name you gave your USB drive in Step 2.
3. Press Enter and enter your admin password if prompted.
4. Terminal will display the progress of the process, which may take a while. Do not close the Terminal window until the process is complete.
5. Once the process is finished, you will see the message “Install media now available.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 16GB?
No, the minimum recommended capacity for creating a bootable Catalina USB is 16GB.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it meets the minimum capacity requirement of 16GB.
3. Do I need to backup my data before formatting the USB drive?
Yes, formatting the USB drive will erase all existing data, so it is recommended to back up any important files before proceeding.
4. Can I create a bootable Catalina USB on a Windows computer?
No, the process of creating a bootable Catalina USB can only be done on a Mac computer.
5. Can I use the bootable Catalina USB on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the bootable Catalina USB on multiple Macs to install or upgrade to macOS Catalina.
6. Can I create a bootable Catalina USB on an older version of macOS?
No, you need to have macOS Catalina installed on your Mac to create a bootable Catalina USB.
7. Can I use the bootable Catalina USB to downgrade to a previous macOS version?
No, the bootable Catalina USB can only be used to install or upgrade to macOS Catalina. Downgrading to a previous macOS version requires a different process.
8. Do I need an internet connection to create a bootable Catalina USB?
Yes, you need an internet connection to download the macOS Catalina installer from the App Store.
9. Can I use a USB drive with existing data on it?
No, formatting the USB drive will erase all existing data, so it is recommended to use a blank USB drive.
10. Can I create a bootable Catalina USB on a Mac without macOS Catalina installed?
Yes, you can create a bootable Catalina USB on a Mac without macOS Catalina installed as long as you have downloaded the macOS Catalina installer.
11. Can I use the bootable Catalina USB for Mac troubleshooting?
Yes, the bootable Catalina USB can be used for Mac troubleshooting by booting your Mac from the USB drive and accessing recovery options.
12. Can I reuse the USB drive after creating the bootable Catalina USB?
Yes, after creating the bootable Catalina USB, you can reuse the USB drive for other purposes by reformatting it.