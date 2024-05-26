How to create big sur bootable usb?

If you want to install the latest macOS Big Sur on your Mac or upgrade your existing macOS, creating a bootable USB drive can be a convenient and helpful solution. A bootable USB allows you to easily install the operating system on multiple devices and perform clean installations. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of creating a bootable USB drive for Big Sur.
The things you’ll need:
Before we get started, you’ll need a few things to create your Big Sur bootable USB. Make sure you have these essentials:
1. A USB flash drive: Find a USB flash drive with a minimum of 16GB of storage capacity. It’s important to note that all the data on the USB will be erased during the creation process, so make sure to back up any important files beforehand.
2. A Big Sur installation file: You can download the Big Sur installation file from the Mac App Store or Developer website. This file is necessary to create the bootable USB drive.
Now, let’s proceed with the steps to create your Big Sur bootable USB!
Step 1: Format the USB drive
1. Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac.
2. Open “Disk Utility” by searching for it in Spotlight or accessing it from the Applications>Utilities folder.
3. From the left-hand sidebar, select your USB drive.
4. Click on the “Erase” button located in the toolbar at the top.
5. Choose a name for your USB drive and select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format.
6. Finally, click on “Erase” to format the USB disk. Once the formatting process is complete, close “Disk Utility.”
Step 2: Create the Big Sur bootable USB drive
1. Launch “Terminal” from the Applications>Utilities folder or search for it using Spotlight.
2. With Terminal open, copy and paste the following command and hit Enter:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS Big Sur.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled — /Applications/Install macOS Big Sur.app
3. Terminal may ask for your admin password. Enter it and press Enter again to proceed.
4. The process of creating the bootable USB will now begin. It may take some time, so be patient.
5. Once the process is complete, Terminal will display “Install media now available,” indicating that the bootable USB has been successfully created.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about creating a Big Sur bootable USB:
1. Can I use any USB flash drive to create a bootable Big Sur USB?
Yes, you can use any USB flash drive with a minimum of 16GB of storage capacity.
2. Will the data on my USB be erased during the creation of the bootable USB?
Yes, the USB drive will be formatted during this process, so please make sure to back up any important data before proceeding.
3. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
No, the macOS installation process works best with USB flash drives rather than external hard drives.
4. Where can I download the Big Sur installation file?
You can download the Big Sur installation file from the Mac App Store or Developer website.
5. How long does it take to create the bootable USB?
The time may vary depending on your Mac’s specifications, but it usually takes around 20-30 minutes.
6. Can I use the bootable USB on multiple devices?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB on multiple compatible Mac devices.
7. Can I create a Big Sur bootable USB on a Windows PC?
No, the process for creating a Big Sur bootable USB is specific to macOS and cannot be done on a Windows PC.
8. Do I need an internet connection to create a bootable USB?
No, once you have downloaded the Big Sur installation file, you do not need an internet connection to create the bootable USB.
9. Can I use the bootable USB to upgrade my existing macOS?
Yes, the bootable USB can be used to clean install macOS Big Sur or upgrade an existing macOS installation.
10. How can I boot from the USB drive once it’s created?
To boot from the USB drive, restart your Mac while holding the Option/Alt key. Then, select the USB drive from the boot options menu.
11. Can I create a bootable USB for previous macOS versions?
Yes, the same steps can be followed to create bootable USB drives for previous macOS versions.
12. Can I reuse the USB drive after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, after creating the bootable USB, you can use it as a regular USB drive. Just remember to backup any data before creating the bootable USB, as the formatting process erases all data.
Now that you know how to create a Big Sur bootable USB, you can easily install or upgrade your Mac to the latest macOS version. Remember to follow the steps carefully, and enjoy the new features and improvements that macOS Big Sur has to offer!