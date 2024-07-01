How to create a Windows server 2016 bootable usb?

Windows Server 2016 is a powerful operating system designed for server-level tasks and applications. If you are looking to install or reinstall this version of Windows Server, creating a bootable USB is a convenient method. This article will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB drive to install Windows Server 2016.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, make sure you have the following:
1. A USB drive with at least 8GB of storage space.
2. Windows Server 2016 ISO file. You can download the ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
Follow these steps to create a bootable USB drive for Windows Server 2016:
1. **Insert the USB drive into your computer’s USB port.**
2. **Open the Command Prompt with administrative privileges. You can do this by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting “Command Prompt (Admin).”**
3. Type the command “diskpart” in the Command Prompt window and press Enter. This will open the DiskPart utility.
4. Type “list disk” and press Enter. This will display a list of all the disks connected to your computer.
5. Identify the disk number associated with your USB drive. Take note of this number.
6. Type “select disk X” (replace X with the disk number of your USB drive) and press Enter.
7. Type “clean” and press Enter. This command will remove all existing partitions and data from the USB drive.
8. Type “create partition primary” and press Enter. This will create a primary partition on the USB drive.
9. Type “select partition 1” and press Enter. This selects the newly created partition.
10. Type “active” and press Enter. This marks the partition as active.
11. Type “format fs=ntfs quick” and press Enter. This command will quickly format the partition as NTFS.
12. Type “assign” and press Enter. This assigns a drive letter to the USB drive.
13. Close the Command Prompt.
Now, you need to copy the contents of the Windows Server 2016 ISO file onto the USB drive:
14. **Mount the Windows Server 2016 ISO file by double-clicking on it.**
15. **Select and copy all the files and folders within the ISO file.**
16. **Paste the copied files and folders onto the USB drive.**
Once the file transfer process is complete, your USB drive is ready to boot Windows Server 2016. Remember to change the boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings to prioritize the USB drive as the boot device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB to create a bootable Windows Server 2016 USB?
No, you need at least 8GB of storage space on the USB drive to accommodate the Windows Server 2016 installation files.
2. Can I use a different utility instead of DiskPart to create the bootable USB drive?
Yes, there are various third-party utilities available, such as Rufus and WinToUSB, that you can use to create a bootable USB drive.
3. Should I perform a backup of the USB drive before creating a bootable USB?
It is always wise to back up any important data on the USB drive before proceeding with the creation of a bootable USB.
4. Can I use a CD/DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows Server 2016?
Yes, you can create a bootable CD/DVD using the same ISO file and following a slightly different process.
5. Can I use the same bootable USB to install Windows Server 2016 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the bootable USB drive on multiple computers as long as the hardware meets the minimum system requirements for Windows Server 2016.
6. Can I create a bootable USB drive for Windows Server 2016 on a Mac?
Yes, you can use third-party software like UNetbootin or Boot Camp Assistant to create a bootable USB on a Mac.
7. Can I use an external USB hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, as long as the external USB hard drive meets the minimum storage requirements, you can use it to create a bootable USB for Windows Server 2016.
8. Can I use the same method to create a bootable USB for other versions of Windows?
Yes, you can use a similar method to create a bootable USB for other versions of Windows, including Windows 10 or Windows 7.
9. Is it possible to password-protect the bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can encrypt and password-protect the USB drive using third-party encryption software or built-in Windows BitLocker.
10. Can I use a USB drive with existing data to create a bootable USB for Windows Server 2016?
No, the process of creating a bootable USB drive using DiskPart will erase all existing data on the USB drive, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
11. Are there any specific hardware requirements for installing Windows Server 2016?
Yes, Windows Server 2016 has specific minimum system requirements, including processor, RAM, and storage capacity, which you should verify before installation.
12. Can I use this method to create a bootable USB for other operating systems?
While this method is specifically for creating a bootable USB for Windows Server 2016, similar techniques can be used for creating bootable USB drives for other operating systems. However, the process may vary depending on the operating system requirements.