How to create a USB boot disk for mac?

Creating a USB boot disk can be a useful technique when it comes to troubleshooting and performing system maintenance on your Mac. Whether you are looking to reinstall the operating system, repair issues, or simply have a backup with a bootable disk, a USB boot disk can come in handy. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a USB boot disk for Mac.
Creating a USB Boot Disk for Mac
To create a USB boot disk for your Mac, you will need a USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 16GB and a stable internet connection. Follow the steps below:
**1. Format the USB flash drive:** Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac and open the Disk Utility application. Select the USB flash drive from the sidebar, choose the Erase tab, and select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) as the format. Give your drive a name and click the Erase button to format the drive.
**2. Download macOS installer:** Open the App Store and search for the latest version of macOS. Select the installer and click the Download button. Once the download is complete, macOS installer will automatically open.
**3. Create a bootable USB:** In the macOS installer, follow the prompts until you reach the installation window. Do not proceed with the installation. Instead, quit the installer by selecting the Quit Install macOS option from the menu bar.
**4. Terminal:** Open the Terminal application by going to Applications > Utilities > Terminal.
**5. Create bootable USB using Terminal:** In the Terminal window, type the following command, replacing ‘Untitled’ with the name you assigned to your USB flash drive: `sudo /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS Sierra.app`
**6. Authenticate and proceed:** Press Return and enter your administrator password when prompted. Terminal will then erase the USB flash drive and copy the necessary installation files. This process may take a little while, so be patient.
**7. Eject the USB flash drive:** Once the process is complete, you will see the message “Install media now available.” Safely eject the USB flash drive by right-clicking on its icon on the desktop and selecting Eject.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a USB boot disk for your Mac. You can now use this bootable disk to troubleshoot or reinstall macOS whenever needed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a USB flash drive with a smaller capacity, like 8GB, to create a bootable disk?
No, it is recommended to use a USB flash drive with at least 16GB of capacity to accommodate the macOS installer.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can create a bootable disk on an external hard drive as long as it is formatted correctly and has enough free space.
3. Do I need an internet connection to create a USB boot disk?
Yes, you need a stable internet connection to download the macOS installer.
4. Can I use an older version of macOS to create a bootable USB?
Yes, you can use an older version of macOS to create a bootable USB as long as it is compatible with your Mac.
5. Can I create a USB boot disk for another Mac model?
Yes, the same process can be applied to create a USB boot disk for any Mac model.
6. Can I use a Windows PC to create a USB boot disk for Mac?
No, the steps mentioned in this article are specifically for Mac systems. However, there are alternative methods available to create a USB boot disk for Mac using a Windows PC.
7. Can I use the bootable USB on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the USB boot disk on any compatible Mac system.
8. Can I install third-party applications on the bootable USB?
Yes, you can install additional applications on the USB boot disk, but keep in mind that they will only be available within the bootable environment.
9. Can I update the macOS version on the bootable USB?
Yes, you can update the macOS version on the bootable USB by downloading the installer for the desired version and following the same process mentioned in this article.
10. Can I create a bootable USB for an older macOS version?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB for older versions of macOS by downloading the respective installer.
11. Can I use the bootable USB to recover data from a damaged Mac?
Yes, the bootable USB allows you to access your Mac’s files even if the system is not booting properly.
12. Should I keep a backup of the bootable USB?
It is always a good practice to keep a backup of the bootable USB in case of loss or damage, so you can easily create another one if needed.
By following these steps, you can create a USB boot disk for your Mac and ensure you have a reliable recovery or maintenance option at your disposal. Remember to keep your bootable USB in a safe place and update it when necessary to maintain its usefulness.