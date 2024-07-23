How to create a recovery USB drive for mac?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where your Mac is behaving unexpectedly or won’t start at all? In such cases, having a recovery USB drive for your Mac can be a lifesaver. A recovery USB drive contains the necessary tools and utilities to diagnose and solve common issues on your Mac. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a recovery USB drive for your Mac.
What You Will Need
Before we delve into the process, let’s gather the necessary items:
1. A USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage space.
2. A working Mac with access to the internet.
3. Some free time and a little patience!
Now that we have everything we need, let’s get started.
Creating a Recovery USB Drive for Mac
Step 1: Connect the USB drive to your Mac.
Step 2: Launch the “Disk Utility” application on your Mac. You can find it by navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Disk Utility”.
Step 3: In the Disk Utility window, select the USB drive from the sidebar.
Step 4: Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the Disk Utility window.
Step 5: In the Erase window, choose a name for your USB drive, select “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” as the format, and click “Erase”. This will format the USB drive and prepare it for the recovery installation.
Step 6: Once the formatting process is complete, close the Disk Utility window.
Step 7: Now, open the “Terminal” application on your Mac. You can find it by navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Terminal”.
Step 8: In the Terminal window, type the following command and press Enter: sudo /Applications/Install macOS (version name).app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/(USB Drive Name) –applicationpath /Applications/Install macOS (version name).app
Note: Replace “(version name)” with the name of the macOS version you want to install, and “(USB Drive Name)” with the name you assigned to your USB drive earlier.
Step 9: Terminal will prompt you to enter your admin password. Type your password and press Enter. Note that your password will not be visible while typing.
Step 10: The process of creating the recovery USB drive will now begin. This may take a while, so be patient and let the process complete.
Step 11: Once the process is finished, you will see a message stating “Install media now available.” This means that the recovery USB drive has been successfully created.
Step 12: Safely eject the USB drive from your Mac.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a recovery USB drive for your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1:
Can I use any USB drive for creating a recovery USB drive for Mac?
A1: Yes, you can use any USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage space.
Q2:
Can I use the recovery USB drive for multiple Macs?
A2: Yes, you can use the recovery USB drive on any compatible Mac.
Q3:
Can I create a recovery USB drive for an older version of macOS?
A3: Yes, you can create a recovery USB drive for any supported version of macOS.
Q4:
Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
A4: Yes, you can use an external hard drive, but note that it will erase any existing data on the drive.
Q5:
Will creating a recovery USB drive delete any data on my Mac?
A5: No, creating a recovery USB drive will not delete any data on your Mac.
Q6:
Can I use a Windows PC to create a recovery USB drive for Mac?
A6: No, the recovery USB drive needs to be created on a Mac.
Q7:
Can I use the recovery USB drive to reinstall macOS?
A7: Yes, the recovery USB drive can be used to reinstall macOS if needed.
Q8:
Can I update the macOS version on the recovery USB drive?
A8: No, the recovery USB drive will always contain the version of macOS you used to create it. You can create a new recovery USB drive for a different macOS version.
Q9:
Do I need an internet connection to use the recovery USB drive?
A9: No, the recovery USB drive contains the necessary files to perform basic troubleshooting and reinstall macOS without an internet connection.
Q10:
Can I use the recovery USB drive to recover lost files?
A10: No, the recovery USB drive is primarily for troubleshooting and reinstalling macOS. To recover lost files, you will need a separate data recovery solution.
Q11:
Can I password-protect the recovery USB drive?
A11: Yes, you can use third-party software to encrypt the recovery USB drive and add a password for added security.
Q12:
Can I reuse the USB drive for other purposes after creating a recovery drive?
A12: Yes, you can reformat the USB drive to use it for other purposes if needed. Make sure to back up any data on the USB drive before reformatting.