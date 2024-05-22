How to create a macOS USB installer?

Are you looking to install macOS on your computer but don’t have access to a reliable internet connection? Or maybe you want to have a backup of macOS in case something goes wrong with your system. In either case, creating a macOS USB installer can be a lifesaver. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of creating a macOS USB installer.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into creating the macOS USB installer, there are a few prerequisites you need to fulfill:
1. A USB flash drive: Make sure you have a USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
2. A Mac computer: You will need a Mac computer to download the macOS installer and create the USB installer.
3. Stable internet connection: A reliable internet connection is required to download the macOS installer from the App Store.
Now that you have fulfilled the prerequisites, let’s move on to the steps involved in creating a macOS USB installer.
Step 1: Download the macOS Installer
To download the macOS installer, follow these steps:
1. Open the App Store on your Mac computer.
2. Search for the version of macOS you want to install (e.g., macOS Catalina).
3. Click on the “Download” button next to the macOS version you want to install.
Once the download is complete, you can proceed to the next step.
Step 2: Format the USB Flash Drive
Formatting the USB flash drive will erase all its existing data, so make sure you have taken a backup if needed. To format the USB flash drive, follow these steps:
**Step 3: Create the macOS USB Installer**
To create the macOS USB installer, follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac computer.
2. Open the “Terminal” application from the Utilities folder (or use Spotlight search to find it).
3. In the Terminal window, type the following command and hit Enter: `sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/Untitled`
Note: Replace `[version]` with the name of the installed macOS version (e.g., Catalina).
4. Terminal will prompt you to enter your administrator password. Enter the password and press Enter.
5. Terminal will display a warning message about erasing the USB drive. Type `Y` and press Enter to confirm.
6. The creation process will take some time. Once it’s complete, Terminal will display “Install media now available on disk.”
7. Your macOS USB installer is now ready for use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I create a macOS USB installer on a Windows PC?
No, the process of creating a macOS USB installer requires a Mac computer.
2. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 16GB?
No, you need a USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity to create a macOS USB installer.
3. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is formatted correctly and has enough storage capacity.
4. Can I create a macOS USB installer without an internet connection?
No, a stable internet connection is required to download the macOS installer from the App Store.
5. Can I create a macOS USB installer for an older version of macOS?
Yes, as long as the older version is available for download from the App Store.
6. Can I use the USB installer on multiple computers?
Yes, the macOS USB installer can be used on multiple computers.
7. Can I create a macOS USB installer using a Terminal command?
Yes, the Terminal command mentioned in this article allows you to create a macOS USB installer.
8. Can I create a macOS USB installer with a different name for the USB drive?
Yes, you can replace “Untitled” in the Terminal command with the desired name for your USB drive.
9. Can I create a macOS USB installer on an older version of macOS?
Yes, you can create a macOS USB installer on an older version of macOS as long as you have access to the required Terminal command.
10. Can I create a macOS USB installer for beta versions of macOS?
Yes, you can create a macOS USB installer for beta versions of macOS if they are available for download from the Apple Developer website.
11. Can I create a macOS USB installer for multiple versions of macOS?
No, you need to create a separate USB installer for each version of macOS.
12. Can I use the macOS USB installer to upgrade my existing macOS?
Yes, you can use the macOS USB installer to upgrade your existing macOS or perform a clean installation. Make sure to back up your data before proceeding with the installation process.