Creating a bootable USB drive for macOS allows you to easily install or upgrade the operating system on your Mac. Whether you need to perform a clean install, troubleshoot issues, or create a backup, a bootable USB drive provides a convenient and reliable solution. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a macOS bootable USB drive.
What You Need:
1. A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 16GB.
2. A Mac computer with macOS installed.
3. A stable internet connection.
Step 1: Download macOS
The first step is to download the macOS version you want to create the bootable USB for. Visit the Mac App Store and search for the macOS version you desire. Click on the “Download” button and wait for the download to complete. This may take some time, depending on your internet connection.
Step 2: Format the USB Drive
Connect the USB flash drive to your Mac. Open the Disk Utility application. Select the USB drive from the list of available devices on the left side of the window. Click on the Erase button at the top of the Disk Utility window. Choose a suitable name for the USB drive and select the file format as Mac OS Extended (Journaled). Finally, click on the Erase button to format the USB drive.
Step 3: Create the Bootable USB Drive
Open Terminal from the Utilities folder, which can be found within the Applications folder or by using Spotlight Search. Type the following command and hit enter: sudo /Applications/Install macOS [Version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia –volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] –nointeraction. Replace [Version] with the macOS version you downloaded and [USB Drive Name] with the name you gave the USB drive in the previous step. Terminal will prompt you to enter your admin password. Once you’ve done that, the process of creating the bootable USB drive will begin. This may take a while, so be patient.
Step 4: Verify the Bootable USB Drive
After the bootable USB drive is created, it’s a good idea to verify its integrity. This step helps ensure that the process completed successfully and the USB drive is ready for use. Connect the bootable USB drive to your Mac. Restart your computer and hold down the Option key while it’s booting up. This will display all available bootable devices. Select the USB drive from the list and click on the Continue button. If your Mac starts up using the USB drive without any issues, you can be confident that the creation process was successful.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a regular USB drive for creating a bootable macOS USB?
No, you need a USB flash drive specifically because they offer faster read/write speeds necessary for the operating system to run smoothly.
2. Do I need internet access to create a bootable USB?
You need internet access to download the macOS version, but once it’s downloaded, the creation process does not require an internet connection.
3. Can I use the same bootable USB for multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive on multiple Macs to install or upgrade macOS.
4. Is it possible to create a bootable USB drive for an older macOS version?
Yes, as long as you have the installer app for the desired macOS version, you can create a bootable USB drive for it.
5. Can I use a Windows computer to create a macOS bootable USB drive?
No, the process requires a Mac computer to create a macOS bootable USB drive.
6. Is the USB drive wiped entirely during the bootable creation process?
Yes, formatting the USB drive erases any existing data on it, so ensure you have a backup.
7. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Yes, an external hard drive can be used, but it must be formatted with Mac OS Extended (Journaled) file system.
8. How long does the bootable USB creation process take?
The time varies depending on several factors, such as the speed of your USB drive and Mac’s performance. On average, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.
9. Can I still use the USB drive for other purposes after creating it bootable?
Yes, after you’ve created the bootable USB drive, you can reformat it and use it for general storage purposes.
10. What do I do if my Mac doesn’t recognize the bootable USB?
Ensure that the USB drive is properly formatted and that you’ve followed the steps correctly. Additionally, try using a different USB port or a different USB drive if possible.
11. Can I use a bootable USB drive on a Mac with a T2 chip?
Yes, bootable USB drives are compatible with Macs that have a T2 chip, but you may need to adjust some settings in the Startup Security Utility.
12. Can I create a bootable USB drive for macOS on a different macOS version?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive for any supported macOS version, regardless of the version installed on your Mac.