How to Create a Bootable Windows 10 USB on Ubuntu
If you are using Ubuntu as your primary operating system but need to install Windows 10 on another computer, having a bootable USB can be incredibly handy. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable Windows 10 USB on Ubuntu so that you can easily install Windows on any compatible system.
To create a bootable Windows 10 USB on Ubuntu, follow these steps:
1. **Download the Windows 10 ISO**: Firstly, you need to download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
2. **Install WoeUSB**: WoeUSB is a useful tool that enables the creation of bootable Windows USB drives on Ubuntu. Install it by opening a terminal and running the following commands:
“`
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nilarimogard/webupd8
sudo apt update
sudo apt install woeusb
“`
3. **Format the USB drive**: Insert your USB drive and navigate to the Disks utility. Format the USB drive to NTFS format.
4. **Launch WoeUSB**: Once WoeUSB is successfully installed, launch it by searching for “WoeUSB” in the applications menu.
5. **Select the Windows 10 ISO**: In WoeUSB, select the Windows 10 ISO file that you downloaded earlier by clicking on the “…” button next to “From a disk image (iso)”.
6. **Choose the destination**: Select your USB drive as the destination drive by clicking on the “…” button next to “To a disk or iso image” and choosing your USB drive from the list.
7. **Create the bootable USB**: After selecting the ISO and the USB drive, click on the “Install” button within WoeUSB to start creating the bootable USB.
8. **Authenticate**: You will be prompted to authenticate the installation using your administrative password.
9. **Wait for completion**: The process of creating the bootable Windows 10 USB may take some time. Once it is complete, you will see a success message.
10. **Eject the USB drive**: Safely eject the USB drive from your system.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable Windows 10 USB drive on Ubuntu. Now you can use this USB to install Windows 10 on any compatible system.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any version of Windows 10 ISO file with WoeUSB?
Yes, you can use any version of Windows 10 ISO file with WoeUSB, as long as it is a valid and official ISO file.
2. Does WoeUSB work with other Linux distributions?
Yes, WoeUSB can be used on other Linux distributions as well, not just Ubuntu.
3. Do I need a USB drive with a specific storage capacity?
No, the storage capacity of the USB drive does not matter as long as it is larger than the size of the Windows 10 ISO file.
4. Can I use WoeUSB for other Windows versions, such as Windows 7 or Windows 8?
Yes, WoeUSB can be used to create bootable USB drives for Windows 7, Windows 8, and other Windows versions.
5. Do I need to run WoeUSB as an administrator?
Yes, you need to authenticate and provide administrative privileges when launching WoeUSB.
6. Can I use WoeUSB to create bootable Linux USB drives?
While WoeUSB is primarily designed for creating Windows bootable USB drives, it can also be used to create bootable USB drives for Linux distributions.
7. Can I use a USB drive with existing data on it?
No, the USB drive needs to be formatted in NTFS format, which will erase all existing data. Remember to backup any important data before formatting.
8. Can I create multiple bootable USB drives using WoeUSB?
Yes, you can create multiple bootable USB drives using WoeUSB by repeating the steps mentioned above for each USB drive.
9. Can I use WoeUSB on a system running Windows?
No, WoeUSB is specifically designed for Linux distributions and is not compatible with Windows.
10. Is it possible to create a bootable USB for Windows 10 on Ubuntu without using WoeUSB?
Yes, there are alternative methods available, such as using the dd command or other third-party tools, but WoeUSB provides a user-friendly interface for the process.
11. Can I remove WoeUSB after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, you can remove WoeUSB from your system after creating the bootable USB. It is not required for the USB to function properly.
12. Can I update the Windows 10 ISO on the bootable USB?
Yes, you can download and update the Windows 10 ISO file on the bootable USB whenever you need to install an updated version of Windows 10.