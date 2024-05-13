How to Create a Bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Creating a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 on a Linux operating system can seem like a challenging task. However, with the right tools and steps, it is entirely possible to achieve. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux, allowing you to install or repair the operating system whenever needed.
Requirements
Before proceeding with the creation of a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux, make sure you have the following requirements in place:
1. A USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. A reliable internet connection to download the Windows 10 ISO file.
3. A system running a Linux distribution (such as Ubuntu, Fedora, or Debian).
Instructions
Follow these step-by-step instructions to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux:
1. Download the Windows 10 ISO file: Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 ISO file. Ensure that you select the correct edition and architecture that matches your requirements.
2. Install WoeUSB: Open a terminal and install WoeUSB using the package manager specific to your Linux distribution. For example, execute the command `sudo apt install woeusb` for Ubuntu-based systems.
3. Format the USB drive: Insert the USB drive and determine its device name using the `lsblk` command. Format the USB drive to the NTFS file system with the following command: `sudo mkfs.ntfs -f /dev/sdX1`, replacing ‘sdX1’ with the appropriate device name.
4. Mount the ISO file: Create a directory to mount the ISO file using the command `sudo mkdir /mnt/windows`, then mount the ISO file to this directory: `sudo mount -o loop path/to/windows10.iso /mnt/windows/`.
5. Create the bootable USB: Execute the following command to create the bootable USB: `sudo woeusb –device path/to/windows10.iso /dev/sdX`, replacing ‘sdX’ with the appropriate device name of the USB drive.
6. Wait for the process to complete: The creation process may take some time, depending on the speed of your USB drive and system. Please be patient and avoid interrupting the process.
7. Eject the USB drive: Once the process completes successfully, you can eject the USB drive using the `umount` command followed by the device name of the USB drive. For example, `sudo umount /dev/sdX`.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 on your Linux system. Now you can use it to install or repair Windows 10 whenever required.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, you can use any USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity to create a bootable USB with Windows 10.
Q2. Is it necessary to format the USB drive before creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, it is necessary to format the USB drive to the NTFS file system to make it bootable.
Q3. Can I create a bootable USB Windows 10 on any Linux distribution?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB Windows 10 on any Linux distribution by following the provided instructions.
Q4. Do I need an internet connection to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, you need an internet connection to download the Windows 10 ISO file from the Microsoft website.
Q5. Can I use a different tool instead of WoeUSB?
Yes, there are alternative tools available such as Rufus and UNetbootin, but this guide focuses on using WoeUSB.
Q6. Can I use a virtual machine to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux using a virtual machine, but the instructions may differ slightly.
Q7. Do I need administrative privileges to create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux?
Yes, you need to have administrative privileges (sudo) to install WoeUSB and execute the necessary commands.
Q8. Will creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux erase the data on the USB drive?
Yes, creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux involves formatting the USB drive, which will erase all existing data.
Q9. Is it possible to create a multiboot USB with multiple Windows 10 versions?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB with multiple Windows 10 versions using tools like Ventoy or YUMI.
Q10. Can I create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux using a Windows ISO file?
No, the provided instructions are specifically for creating a bootable USB Windows 10 on a Linux operating system.
Q11. Can I use the bootable USB Windows 10 created on Linux on a Mac?
No, the bootable USB Windows 10 created on Linux is not compatible with Mac systems. You need to follow the specific instructions for creating a bootable USB on macOS.
Q12. Can I create a bootable USB Windows 10 on Linux without using a terminal?
Yes, there are graphical tools available with a user-friendly interface, such as WoeUSB-gui, which eliminate the need for terminal commands.